Annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe 2025, i celebri premi della stampa estera di stanza a Hollywood che solitamente anticipano i Premi Oscar. Tra i film internazionali c’è anche Vermiglio di Maura Delpero. La cerimonia di consegna delle ambite statuette si terrà il prossimo 5 gennaio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles. Ma vediamo insieme quali sono tutti i film candidati ai Golden Globes 2025.

Golden Globes 2025, tutte le nomination: c’è l’Italia

Tra i tanti titoli i gara a ricevere l’ambitissima statuetta dei Golden Globes 2025 ci sono alcuni dei film protagonisti della Awards Season in corso: Wicked, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Conclave e Anora. Per quello che concerne le serie tv invece, molte candidature ottenute da Baby Reindeer, Only Murders in the Building, The Penguin, Shōgun e Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Il film italiano candidato ai Golden Globes 2025 è Vermiglio. Un titolo che rappresenterà l’Italia ai prossimi Premi Oscar 2025. Con il film italiano, nominati anche All we imagine as lightEmilia PérezThe girl with the needle, il brasiliano I’m still here e The seed of the sacred fig.

La lista completa delle nomination ai Golden Globes 2025

  • Miglior film drama
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune – Parte due
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Miglior film musical o comedy

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Miglior regista

  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Sean Baker (Anora)
  • Edward Berger (Conclave)
  • Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
  • Payal Kapadiya (All We Imagine As Light – Amore a Mumbai)

Miglior attore in un film drama

  • Adam Brody (The Brutalist)
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Daniel Craig (Queer)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump)

Miglior attrice in un film drama

  • Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
  • Angelina Jolie (Maria)
  • Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
  • Tilda Swinton (La stanza accanto)
  • Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
  • Kate Winslet (Lee Miller)

Miglior attore in un film musical o comedy

  • Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
  • Hugh Grant (Heretic)
  • Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
  • Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
  • Glen Powell (Hit Man – Killer per caso)
  • Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Miglior attrice in un film musical o comedy

  • Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mikey Madison (Anora)
  • Demi Moore (The Substance)
  • Zendaya (Challengers)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

  • Yura Borisov (Anora)
  • Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
  • Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
  • Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
  • Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump)
  • Denzel Washington (Il gladiatore II)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

  • Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
  • Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
  • Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
  • Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Miglior sceneggiatura di un film

  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Sean Baker (Anora)
  • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
  • Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
  • Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Migliore colonna sonora

  • Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
  • Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
  • Kris Bowers (Il robot selvaggio)
  • Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)
  • Hans Zimmer (Dune – Parte due)

Miglior canzone originale

  • Beautiful That Way – Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, Andrew Wyatt (The Last Showgirl)
  • Compress/Repress – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
  • Forbidden Road – Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek (Better Man)
  • Kiss the Sky – Ali Tamposi, Jordan Johnson, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Delacey,
  • Maren Morris (Il robot selvaggio)
  • El mal – Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mi camino – Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Flow – Un mondo da salvare
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Oceania 2
  • Il robot selvaggio
  • Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta

Miglior film straniero

  • All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Girl with the Needle
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Vermiglio

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Il gladiatore II
  • Inside Out 2
  • Il robot selvaggio
  • Twisters
  • Wicked

Miglior serie drama

  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • Squid Game

Miglior serie musical o comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • The Gentlemen
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Miglior attore in una serie drama

  • Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Jake Gyllenhaal (Presunto innocente)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
  • Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Miglior attrice in una serie drama

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Miglior attore in una serie musical o comedy

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Miglior attrice in una serie musical o comedy

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv

  • Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
  • Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
  • Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
  • Cooper Koch (Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)
  • Ewan McGregor (Un gentiluomo a Mosca)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv

  • Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
  • Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
  • Kate Winslet (The Regime – Il palazzo del potere)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

  • Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
  • Bardem (Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)
  • Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
  • Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
  • Diego Luna (Máquina – Il pugile)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
  • Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
  • Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

