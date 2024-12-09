Annunciate le nomination per i Golden Globe 2025, i celebri premi della stampa estera di stanza a Hollywood che solitamente anticipano i Premi Oscar. Tra i film internazionali c’è anche Vermiglio di Maura Delpero. La cerimonia di consegna delle ambite statuette si terrà il prossimo 5 gennaio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles. Ma vediamo insieme quali sono tutti i film candidati ai Golden Globes 2025.
Golden Globes 2025, tutte le nomination: c’è l’Italia
Tra i tanti titoli i gara a ricevere l’ambitissima statuetta dei Golden Globes 2025 ci sono alcuni dei film protagonisti della Awards Season in corso: Wicked, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Conclave e Anora. Per quello che concerne le serie tv invece, molte candidature ottenute da Baby Reindeer, Only Murders in the Building, The Penguin, Shōgun e Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Il film italiano candidato ai Golden Globes 2025 è Vermiglio. Un titolo che rappresenterà l’Italia ai prossimi Premi Oscar 2025. Con il film italiano, nominati anche All we imagine as light, Emilia Pérez, The girl with the needle, il brasiliano I’m still here e The seed of the sacred fig.
La lista completa delle nomination ai Golden Globes 2025
- Miglior film drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune – Parte due
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Miglior film musical o comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Miglior regista
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Edward Berger (Conclave)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Payal Kapadiya (All We Imagine As Light – Amore a Mumbai)
Miglior attore in un film drama
- Adam Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Daniel Craig (Queer)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump)
Miglior attrice in un film drama
- Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
- Angelina Jolie (Maria)
- Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
- Tilda Swinton (La stanza accanto)
- Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
- Kate Winslet (Lee Miller)
Miglior attore in un film musical o comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
- Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
- Glen Powell (Hit Man – Killer per caso)
- Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
Miglior attrice in un film musical o comedy
- Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Zendaya (Challengers)
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump)
- Denzel Washington (Il gladiatore II)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Miglior sceneggiatura di un film
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Peter Straughan (Conclave)
Migliore colonna sonora
- Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
- Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
- Kris Bowers (Il robot selvaggio)
- Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)
- Hans Zimmer (Dune – Parte due)
Miglior canzone originale
- Beautiful That Way – Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, Andrew Wyatt (The Last Showgirl)
- Compress/Repress – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
- Forbidden Road – Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek (Better Man)
- Kiss the Sky – Ali Tamposi, Jordan Johnson, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Delacey,
- Maren Morris (Il robot selvaggio)
- El mal – Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Mi camino – Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
Miglior film d’animazione
- Flow – Un mondo da salvare
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Oceania 2
- Il robot selvaggio
- Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta
Miglior film straniero
- All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Il gladiatore II
- Inside Out 2
- Il robot selvaggio
- Twisters
- Wicked
Miglior serie drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Miglior serie musical o comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Miglior attore in una serie drama
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presunto innocente)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
Miglior attrice in una serie drama
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
Miglior attore in una serie musical o comedy
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Miglior attrice in una serie musical o comedy
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)
- Ewan McGregor (Un gentiluomo a Mosca)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Kate Winslet (The Regime – Il palazzo del potere)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Bardem (Monsters – La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Diego Luna (Máquina – Il pugile)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)