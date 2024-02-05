Grammy Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori: il trionfo di Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus e il ritorno di Celine Dion

Da
Emanuele Ambrosio
-
Foto Ig Taylor Swift

Alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles si è svolta la 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards 2024, gli Oscar della musica americana. Una lunga serata all’insegna della grande musica che ha segnato il trionfo di Taylor Swift, ma anche di Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish. Tutti i vincitori, i premiati e un piacevole colpo di scena!

Grammy Awards 2024, Taylor Swift da record e il ritorno di Celina Dion

La lunga notte dei Grammy Awards 2024, tenutasi la scorsa notte de 4 febbraio 2024 al Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, ha segnato il trionfo di Taylor Swift. L’artista ha infranto un nuovo record diventando la prima artista della storia dei Grammy a vincere per ben 4 volte il premio per miglior album dell’anno. Con l’album “Midnights“, la Swift ha sbaragliato la concorrenza portando a casa la prestigiosa statuetta e superando artisti del calibro di Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon e Frank Sinatra. In passato la cantautrice aveva già vinto il premio “miglior album dell’anno” con “Fearless”, “1989” e “Folklore”. Intanto proprio sul palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, la Swift ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album di inediti dal titolo “Tortured Poets Department” in arrivo il 19 aprile.

A trionfare nella categoria “miglior canzone” è stata Billie Eilish con “What Was I Made For?”, mentre Miley Cyrus ha vinto il premio per la “Miglior registrazione dell’anno” con “Flowers“. Da segnalare il ritorno a sorpresa di Celine Dion. La cantautrice canadese è ricomparsa in pubblico dopo il ritiro dalle scene per la malattia di cui soffre: Sindrome della persona rigida, patologia invalidante di cui soffre e che colpisce il sistema nervoso centrale.

Grammy 2024, tutti i vincitori e i premiati

And the winners of Grammy 2024 are….ecco tutti i vincitori della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, gli Oscar della musica statunitense, suddivisi per categoria con il vincitore.

Album dell’anno

Boygenius – the record
Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation,
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Disco dell’anno

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Canzone dell’anno

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Miglior artista esordiente

Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again…
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty

Miglior video musicale

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush

Cantautore dell’anno, non classico

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas

Produttore dell’anno, non classico

Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin

Miglior performance pop solista

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo pop

Labrinth con Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – Karma

Miglior album vocale pop

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacarion
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – –
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Miglior registrazione pop dance

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One In A Million
Calvin Harris con Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush

Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again… – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again… & Flowdan – Rumble

Miglior album di musica dance/elettronica

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again… – Actual life
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Miglior performance rap

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane – SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Miglior performance rap melodica

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk con J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low

Miglior canzone rap

Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane – SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Miglior album rap

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Miglior performance R&B

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Miglior performance R&B tradizionale

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire e Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language

Miglior canzone R&B

Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Miglior album R&B progressive

6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure
SZA – SOS

Miglior album R&B

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Miglior album pop latino

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma – Don Juan
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta

Miglior album di urban music

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data

Miglior performance di musica alternativa

Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why

Miglior album di musica alternativa

Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – the record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – Inside the Old Year Dying

Miglior performance rock

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures Of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than A Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna

Miglior canzone rock

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry

Miglior album rock

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Miglior canzone per i media

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Migliore colonna sonora

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
Artisti vari – Barbie The Album
Artisti vari – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Artisti vari – Guardiani della Galassia, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: La storia di Al Yankovic

