Alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles si è svolta la 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards 2024, gli Oscar della musica americana. Una lunga serata all’insegna della grande musica che ha segnato il trionfo di Taylor Swift, ma anche di Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish. Tutti i vincitori, i premiati e un piacevole colpo di scena!
Grammy Awards 2024, Taylor Swift da record e il ritorno di Celina Dion
La lunga notte dei Grammy Awards 2024, tenutasi la scorsa notte de 4 febbraio 2024 al Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, ha segnato il trionfo di Taylor Swift. L’artista ha infranto un nuovo record diventando la prima artista della storia dei Grammy a vincere per ben 4 volte il premio per miglior album dell’anno. Con l’album “Midnights“, la Swift ha sbaragliato la concorrenza portando a casa la prestigiosa statuetta e superando artisti del calibro di Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon e Frank Sinatra. In passato la cantautrice aveva già vinto il premio “miglior album dell’anno” con “Fearless”, “1989” e “Folklore”. Intanto proprio sul palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, la Swift ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album di inediti dal titolo “Tortured Poets Department” in arrivo il 19 aprile.
A trionfare nella categoria “miglior canzone” è stata Billie Eilish con “What Was I Made For?”, mentre Miley Cyrus ha vinto il premio per la “Miglior registrazione dell’anno” con “Flowers“. Da segnalare il ritorno a sorpresa di Celine Dion. La cantautrice canadese è ricomparsa in pubblico dopo il ritiro dalle scene per la malattia di cui soffre: Sindrome della persona rigida, patologia invalidante di cui soffre e che colpisce il sistema nervoso centrale.
סלין דיון השראה!
אתמול בגראמי חגגו לא רק את המוזיקה המופלאה של סלין דיון אלא גם את החוזק והחוסן שלה❤️
Celine Dion's inspiration! Yesterday at the Grammy ceremony they celebrated not only Celine Dion's wonderful music, but also her strength and resilience
Grammy 2024, tutti i vincitori e i premiati
And the winners of Grammy 2024 are….ecco tutti i vincitori della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, gli Oscar della musica statunitense, suddivisi per categoria con il vincitore.
Album dell’anno
Boygenius – the record
Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation,
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Disco dell’anno
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Canzone dell’anno
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Miglior artista esordiente
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again…
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Miglior video musicale
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush
Cantautore dell’anno, non classico
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Produttore dell’anno, non classico
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Miglior performance pop solista
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo pop
Labrinth con Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – Karma
Miglior album vocale pop
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacarion
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – –
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Miglior registrazione pop dance
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One In A Million
Calvin Harris con Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again… – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again… & Flowdan – Rumble
Miglior album di musica dance/elettronica
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again… – Actual life
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Miglior performance rap
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane – SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS
Miglior performance rap melodica
Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk con J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low
Miglior canzone rap
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane – SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS
Miglior album rap
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Miglior performance R&B
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Miglior performance R&B tradizionale
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire e Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language
Miglior canzone R&B
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Miglior album R&B progressive
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Miglior album R&B
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Miglior album pop latino
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma – Don Juan
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Miglior album di urban music
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Miglior performance di musica alternativa
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Miglior album di musica alternativa
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – the record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – Inside the Old Year Dying
Miglior performance rock
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures Of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than A Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Miglior canzone rock
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Miglior album rock
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Miglior canzone per i media
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
Migliore colonna sonora
Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
Artisti vari – Barbie The Album
Artisti vari – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Artisti vari – Guardiani della Galassia, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: La storia di Al Yankovic