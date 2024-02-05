Alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles si è svolta la 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards 2024, gli Oscar della musica americana. Una lunga serata all’insegna della grande musica che ha segnato il trionfo di Taylor Swift, ma anche di Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish. Tutti i vincitori, i premiati e un piacevole colpo di scena!

Grammy Awards 2024, Taylor Swift da record e il ritorno di Celina Dion

La lunga notte dei Grammy Awards 2024, tenutasi la scorsa notte de 4 febbraio 2024 al Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, ha segnato il trionfo di Taylor Swift. L’artista ha infranto un nuovo record diventando la prima artista della storia dei Grammy a vincere per ben 4 volte il premio per miglior album dell’anno. Con l’album “Midnights“, la Swift ha sbaragliato la concorrenza portando a casa la prestigiosa statuetta e superando artisti del calibro di Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon e Frank Sinatra. In passato la cantautrice aveva già vinto il premio “miglior album dell’anno” con “Fearless”, “1989” e “Folklore”. Intanto proprio sul palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, la Swift ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album di inediti dal titolo “Tortured Poets Department” in arrivo il 19 aprile.

A trionfare nella categoria “miglior canzone” è stata Billie Eilish con “What Was I Made For?”, mentre Miley Cyrus ha vinto il premio per la “Miglior registrazione dell’anno” con “Flowers“. Da segnalare il ritorno a sorpresa di Celine Dion. La cantautrice canadese è ricomparsa in pubblico dopo il ritiro dalle scene per la malattia di cui soffre: Sindrome della persona rigida, patologia invalidante di cui soffre e che colpisce il sistema nervoso centrale.

סלין דיון השראה!

אתמול בגראמי חגגו לא רק את המוזיקה המופלאה של סלין דיון אלא גם את החוזק והחוסן שלה❤️

Celine Dion's inspiration! Yesterday at the Grammy ceremony they celebrated not only Celine Dion's wonderful music, but also her strength and resilience

— רות שמחה בוארון (@ruthbuaron) February 5, 2024

Grammy 2024, tutti i vincitori e i premiati

And the winners of Grammy 2024 are….ecco tutti i vincitori della 66esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, gli Oscar della musica statunitense, suddivisi per categoria con il vincitore.

Album dell’anno

Boygenius – the record

Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation,

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Disco dell’anno

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Canzone dell’anno

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Miglior artista esordiente

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again…

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Miglior video musicale

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Cantautore dell’anno, non classico

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Produttore dell’anno, non classico

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Miglior performance pop solista

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo pop

Labrinth con Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – Karma

Miglior album vocale pop

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacarion

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – –

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Miglior registrazione pop dance

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One In A Million

Calvin Harris con Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again… – Strong

Skrillex, Fred again… & Flowdan – Rumble

Miglior album di musica dance/elettronica

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again… – Actual life

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Miglior performance rap

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane – SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Miglior performance rap melodica

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk con J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

Miglior canzone rap

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future e Eryn Allen Kane – SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Miglior album rap

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Miglior performance R&B

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Miglior performance R&B tradizionale

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire e Hazel Monét – Hollywood

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning

SZA – Love Language

Miglior canzone R&B

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Miglior album R&B progressive

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Miglior album R&B

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Miglior album pop latino

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Miglior album di urban music

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Miglior performance di musica alternativa

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Miglior album di musica alternativa

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – the record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – Inside the Old Year Dying

Miglior performance rock

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures Of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than A Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Miglior canzone rock

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Miglior album rock

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Miglior canzone per i media

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Migliore colonna sonora

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

Artisti vari – Barbie The Album

Artisti vari – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Artisti vari – Guardiani della Galassia, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: La storia di Al Yankovic