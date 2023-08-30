Tutte le novità di Paramount+ in arrivo da settembre sulla piattaforma streaming online. Tante nuove serie tv, ma anche nuovi film da non perdere in vista della stagione autunnale. Scopriamo insieme tutte le novità e la lista completa dei titoli.

Paramount+, le nuove serie tv e film in catalogo da settembre 2023

Con la fine dell’estate e l’arrivo di settembre il catalogo di Paramount+ si arricchisce di tanti nuovi titoli. In vista dell’inverno, la piattaforma servizio di streaming statunitense gestito da Paramount Streaming, divisione del gruppo Paramount Global, ha in serbo tantissime sorprese per gli abbonati e gli appassionati di movie e serie tv. Tra i titoli più attesi c’è sicuramente “Vita da Carlo 2“, la serie diretta da Carlo Verdone in uscita dal 15 settembre. Una seconda attesissima stagione che approda per la prima volta su Paramount+ con nuovi episodi incentrati sulla vita privata del geniale e divertente attore e regista. Tantissimi i co-protagonisti: Sangiovanni nei panni di un giovane Carlo e le guest star Claudia Gerini, Christian De Sica, Gabriele Muccino, Maria De Filippi e Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Dal 7 settembre, invece, arriva la quarta stagione della serie d’animazione Star Trek: Lower Decks. La serie di fantascienza creata da Mike McMahan racconta le avventure dell’equipaggio della Flotta Stellare che si trova nei “ponti inferiori” della U.S.S. Cerritos, formato dai guardiamarina Beckett Mariner, Brad Boimler, Tendi, e Rutherford. Da non perdere poi il sesto capitolo di Scream VI in uscita il 9 settembre, mentre il 28 settembre debutta la nuova serie thriller “No Escape” basata sull’omonimo romanzo scritto da Lucy Clark. Infine da segnalare anche il film Premio Oscar Everything Everywhere All At Once diretto da Dan Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, con Michelle Yeoh, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan e Jamie Lee Curtis.

Paramount+, le Serie TV in streaming a settembre 2023

Ecco la lista delle nuove serie tv in arrivo da settembre sulla piattaforma di Paramount+:

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Stagione 4 dal 7 settembre;

Vita da Carlo, Stagione 2 dal 15 settembre;

Marcelo, Martello, Marshmallow, Stagione 1 dal 15 settembre;

MTV Cribs Italia, Stagione 3 dal 24 settembre;

No Escape, Stagione 1 dal 28 settembre;

Billions, Stagione 7;

Operazione Speciale: Lioness, Stagione 1.

La lista dei film in arrivo da settembre 2023 sulla piattaforma: