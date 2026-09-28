La città di Los Angeles ha fatto da cornice all’ultima edizione degli MTV Music Awards 2026. Una lunga notte di musica e spettacolo che ha consacrato Madonna e Taylor Swift come indiscusse regine. Scopriamo la lista completa di tutti i vincitori dei VMA 2026.
VMA 2026, MTV Music Awards 2026 consacrano Taylor Swift e Madonna
Un trionfo assoluto per Taylor Swif e Madonna agli MTV Video Music Awards 2026. L’ultima edizione degli VMA 2026, tenutasi domenica 27 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, ha segnato il ritorno di Madonna. La cantante ha aperto la serata con Sabrina Carpenter e Charli xcx regalando una delle esibizioni più attese. Un comeback attesissimo per la regina del Pop che, con l’ultimo disco “Confessions II”, ha trionfato in 7 categorie: da Artist of the Year al Best Album per Confessions II, ma anche Best Collaboration per Bring Your Love con Sabrina Carpenter. E ancora: Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography e Best Long Form Video per Confessions II – The Film.
Actuación completa de Madonna con Sabrina Carpenter & Charli XCX + cameos especiales en los #VMAspic.twitter.com/0MTqgMNWEE
— Samantha Ballentines (@SamanthaBallent) September 28, 2026
Anche Taylor Swift è stata l’indiscussa regina degli VMA 2026. Alla cantautrice, infatti, è stato assegnato il nuovo premio “Artist Director Honors” entrando così nella storia della manifestazione organizzata dall’emittente televisiva statunitense MTV. Un premio che ha permesso alla Swift di sorpassare Beyoncé diventando così l’artista più premiata di sempre. Non solo, Taylor ha vinto anche il premio “Miglior video dell’anno” dedicandolo a Dolly Parton.
Tra i premiati anche: Sabrina Carpenter vincitrice del “Best Editing con House Tour”, Ariana Grande con “Hate That I Made You Love Me” ha vinto il “Best Visual Effects” e “Song of Summer”.
VMA 2026, tutti i vincitori
La lista completa di tutti i vincitori degli MTV Music Awards 2026:
- Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Sabrina Carpenter – Tears
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
- Song of the Year
BTS – Swim
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – Golden
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
RAYE – Where Is My Husband!
- Best New Artist
Bella Kay
Cortis
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
- Best Collaboration
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips
French Montana x Max B – Ever Since U Left Me
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – Hard Part
not Madonna giving the best speech EVER😭#VMAs pic.twitter.com/t6KgibHBXS
— MIRIANA🪩 (@mysinsmysavior) September 28, 2026
- Best Pop
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Charli xcx – SS26
Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Olivia Rodrigo – Drop Dead
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
- Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe
Don Toliver – E85
Drake – Janice STFU
Megan Thee Stallion – Lover Girl
Travis Scott – Dumbo
Tyler, The Creator – Sugar on My Tongue
- Best R&B
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious
Dave & Tems – Raindance
Justin Bieber – Yukon
Kehlani – Folded
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime
MTV Music Awards 2026, i vincitori
- Best Alternative
Geese – Taxes
Mgk & Fred Durst – Fix Ur Face
Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
Sombr – Homewrecker
Tame Impala – Dracula
Twenty One Pilots – Drag Path
- Best Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion
Harry Styles – Aperture
Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Slayyyter – Dance…
Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
- Best Latin
Anitta with Shakira – Choka Choka
Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
Fuerza Regida – Tu Sancho
Karol G – Papasito
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla
Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta – La villa
Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
- Best K-Pop
Blackpink – Jump
BTS – Swim
Cortis – Redred
Katseye – i
Le Sserafim (feat. J-Hope of BTS) – Spaghetti
Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
-
Best Country
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle
Shaboozey – Cowgirl
Stella Lefty – Boston
Tucker Wetmore – Brunette
- Best Direction
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean”
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Taylor Swift – Opalite
- Best Art Direction
Charli xcx – SS26
Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Sombr – My Body Isn’t Ready
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
- Best Cinematography
A$AP Rocky – Punk Rocky
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
- Best Editing
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
- Best Choreography
Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean
Harry Styles – Dance No More
Katseye – Pinky Up
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
- Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Jisoo X Zayn – Eyes Closed
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Raye ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
VMA 2026, vincitori categorie social:
- Best Group
Blackpink
BTS
Cortis
Flo
Fuerza Regida
Geese
Katseye
Twenty One Pilots
- Best Long Form Video
Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records
Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Best Album
Drake – Iceman – OVO/Republic Records
Madonna – Confessions II – Warner Records
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island
Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend – Island
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records
- Song of the Summer
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – Risk It All – Atlantic Records
Charli xcx – Camera – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records
Katseye – Hootie Frutti – HYBE x Geffen Records
Latto ft. Doja Cat – Okayyy – Steamcut / RCA Records
Morgan Wallen – Been By Now – Big Loud / Mercury Records
Olivia Dean – So Easy (To Fall in Love) – Island
Olivia Rodrigo – Stupid Song – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour – Island
Slayyyter – Brand New Chanel$ – Records/Columbia Records
Sombr – Homewrecker – SMB Music / Warner Records
Stella Lefty – Boston – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost
Tame Impala & Jennie – Dracula – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – I Knew It, I Knew You – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records
Special Awards
Video Vanguard Award: Nirvana
MTV VMA Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift