MTV Music Awards 2026, VMA 2026 chi ha vinto? Ecco tutti i vincitori dell’ambito premio

Da
Emanuele Ambrosio
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Madonna ai VMA 2026

La città di Los Angeles ha fatto da cornice all’ultima edizione degli MTV Music Awards 2026. Una lunga notte di musica e spettacolo che ha consacrato Madonna e Taylor Swift come indiscusse regine. Scopriamo la lista completa di tutti i vincitori dei VMA 2026.

VMA 2026, MTV Music Awards 2026 consacrano Taylor Swift e Madonna

Un trionfo assoluto per Taylor Swif e Madonna agli MTV Video Music Awards 2026. L’ultima edizione degli VMA 2026, tenutasi domenica 27 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, ha segnato il ritorno di Madonna. La cantante ha aperto la serata con Sabrina Carpenter e Charli xcx regalando una delle esibizioni più attese. Un comeback attesissimo per la regina del Pop che, con l’ultimo disco “Confessions II”, ha trionfato in 7 categorie: da Artist of the Year al Best Album per Confessions II, ma anche Best Collaboration per Bring Your Love con Sabrina Carpenter. E ancora: Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography e Best Long Form Video per Confessions II – The Film.

Anche Taylor Swift è stata l’indiscussa regina degli VMA 2026. Alla cantautrice, infatti, è stato assegnato il nuovo premio “Artist Director Honors” entrando così nella storia della manifestazione organizzata dall’emittente televisiva statunitense MTV. Un premio che ha permesso alla Swift di sorpassare Beyoncé diventando così l’artista più premiata di sempre. Non solo, Taylor ha vinto anche il premio “Miglior video dell’anno” dedicandolo a Dolly Parton.

Tra i premiati anche: Sabrina Carpenter vincitrice del “Best Editing con House Tour”, Ariana Grande con “Hate That I Made You Love Me” ha vinto il “Best Visual Effects” e “Song of Summer”.

VMA 2026, tutti i vincitori

La lista completa di tutti i vincitori degli MTV Music Awards 2026:

  • Video of the Year
    Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
    Bruno Mars – I Just Might
    Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    Sabrina Carpenter – Tears
    Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
  • Artist of the Year
    Ariana Grande
    Bruno Mars
    Madonna
    Morgan Wallen
    Sabrina Carpenter
    Taylor Swift
  • Song of the Year
    BTS – Swim
    Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
    HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – Golden
    Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
    Olivia Dean – Man I Need
    PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
    RAYE – Where Is My Husband!
  • Best New Artist
    Bella Kay
    Cortis
    Magnus Ferrell
    Malcolm Todd
    Myles Smith
    Sienna Spiro
    Stella Lefty
  • Best Collaboration
    Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips
    French Montana x Max B – Ever Since U Left Me
    Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
    PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
    Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
    Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – Hard Part

  • Best Pop
    Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
    Charli xcx – SS26
    Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
    Olivia Rodrigo – Drop Dead
    Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
    Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
    Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
  • Best Hip-Hop
    Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe
    Don Toliver – E85
    Drake – Janice STFU
    Megan Thee Stallion – Lover Girl
    Travis Scott – Dumbo
    Tyler, The Creator – Sugar on My Tongue
  • Best R&B
    Bruno Mars – I Just Might
    Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious
    Dave & Tems – Raindance
    Justin Bieber – Yukon
    Kehlani – Folded
    Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime

MTV Music Awards 2026, i vincitori

  • Best Alternative
    Geese – Taxes
    Mgk & Fred Durst – Fix Ur Face
    Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
    Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
    Sombr – Homewrecker
    Tame Impala – Dracula
    Twenty One Pilots – Drag Path
  • Best Dance
    Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion
    Harry Styles – Aperture
    Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
    Slayyyter – Dance…
    Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
  • Best Latin
    Anitta with Shakira – Choka Choka
    Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
    Fuerza Regida – Tu Sancho
    Karol G – Papasito
    Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla
    Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta – La villa
    Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
  • Best K-Pop
    Blackpink – Jump
    BTS – Swim
    Cortis – Redred
    Katseye – i
    Le Sserafim (feat. J-Hope of BTS) – Spaghetti
    Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Best Country 

    Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
    Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
    Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
    Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle
    Shaboozey – Cowgirl
    Stella Lefty – Boston
    Tucker Wetmore – Brunette

  • Best Direction
    Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
    Bruno Mars – I Just Might
    Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean”
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
    Taylor Swift – Opalite
  • Best Art Direction
    Charli xcx – SS26
    Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
    Sombr – My Body Isn’t Ready
    Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
  • Best Cinematography
    A$AP Rocky – Punk Rocky
    Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
    Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
    Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
  • Best Editing
    Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
    Bruno Mars – I Just Might
    Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
    Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
  • Best Choreography
    Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean
    Harry Styles – Dance No More
    Katseye – Pinky Up
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
    Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
  • Best Visual Effects
    Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
    Jisoo X Zayn – Eyes Closed
    Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
    PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
    Raye ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony
    Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

VMA 2026, vincitori categorie social:

  • Best Group
    Blackpink
    BTS
    Cortis
    Flo
    Fuerza Regida
    Geese
    Katseye
    Twenty One Pilots
  • Best Long Form Video
    Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records
    Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records
    Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
    Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Best Album
    Drake – Iceman – OVO/Republic Records
    Madonna – Confessions II – Warner Records
    Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island
    Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Geffen Records
    Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend – Island
    Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records
  • Song of the Summer
    Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me – Republic Records
    Bruno Mars – Risk It All – Atlantic Records
    Charli xcx – Camera – Atlantic Records
    Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records
    Katseye – Hootie Frutti – HYBE x Geffen Records
    Latto ft. Doja Cat – Okayyy – Steamcut / RCA Records
    Morgan Wallen – Been By Now – Big Loud / Mercury Records
    Olivia Dean – So Easy (To Fall in Love) – Island
    Olivia Rodrigo – Stupid Song – Geffen Records
    Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour – Island
    Slayyyter – Brand New Chanel$ – Records/Columbia Records
    Sombr – Homewrecker – SMB Music / Warner Records
    Stella Lefty – Boston – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost
    Tame Impala & Jennie – Dracula – Columbia Records
    Taylor Swift – I Knew It, I Knew You – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records

Special Awards

Video Vanguard Award: Nirvana
MTV VMA Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift

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Avatar for Emanuele Ambrosio
Emanuele Ambrosio
Testardo, sognatore, ironico, logorroico, attento osservatore e curioso all'ennesima potenza. Campano di origini, ma alla continua ricerca del suo posto nel mondo si laurea in Scienze Politiche e contemporaneamente completa il percorso per diventare Giornalista Pubblicista. Consumatore di dischi, tele-dipendente, appassionato di cinema e serie tv. Diverse le collaborazioni: dalla carta stampata fino al passaggio al giornalismo online.