La città di Los Angeles ha fatto da cornice all’ultima edizione degli MTV Music Awards 2026. Una lunga notte di musica e spettacolo che ha consacrato Madonna e Taylor Swift come indiscusse regine. Scopriamo la lista completa di tutti i vincitori dei VMA 2026.

VMA 2026, MTV Music Awards 2026 consacrano Taylor Swift e Madonna

Un trionfo assoluto per Taylor Swif e Madonna agli MTV Video Music Awards 2026. L’ultima edizione degli VMA 2026, tenutasi domenica 27 settembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, ha segnato il ritorno di Madonna. La cantante ha aperto la serata con Sabrina Carpenter e Charli xcx regalando una delle esibizioni più attese. Un comeback attesissimo per la regina del Pop che, con l’ultimo disco “Confessions II”, ha trionfato in 7 categorie: da Artist of the Year al Best Album per Confessions II, ma anche Best Collaboration per Bring Your Love con Sabrina Carpenter. E ancora: Best Dance, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography e Best Long Form Video per Confessions II – The Film.

Actuación completa de Madonna con Sabrina Carpenter & Charli XCX + cameos especiales en los #VMAspic.twitter.com/0MTqgMNWEE — Samantha Ballentines (@SamanthaBallent) September 28, 2026

Anche Taylor Swift è stata l’indiscussa regina degli VMA 2026. Alla cantautrice, infatti, è stato assegnato il nuovo premio “Artist Director Honors” entrando così nella storia della manifestazione organizzata dall’emittente televisiva statunitense MTV. Un premio che ha permesso alla Swift di sorpassare Beyoncé diventando così l’artista più premiata di sempre. Non solo, Taylor ha vinto anche il premio “Miglior video dell’anno” dedicandolo a Dolly Parton.

Tra i premiati anche: Sabrina Carpenter vincitrice del “Best Editing con House Tour”, Ariana Grande con “Hate That I Made You Love Me” ha vinto il “Best Visual Effects” e “Song of Summer”.

VMA 2026, tutti i vincitori

La lista completa di tutti i vincitori degli MTV Music Awards 2026:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me Bruno Mars – I Just Might Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean Madonna – Confessions II – The Film Sabrina Carpenter – Tears Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande Bruno Mars Morgan Wallen Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift Song of the Year

BTS – Swim

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – Golden

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

RAYE – Where Is My Husband!

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – Golden Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love Olivia Dean – Man I Need PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson RAYE – Where Is My Husband! Best New Artist

Bella Kay

Cortis

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Bella Kay Cortis Magnus Ferrell Malcolm Todd Myles Smith Stella Lefty Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips

French Montana x Max B – Ever Since U Left Me

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – Hard Part

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Charli xcx – SS26

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo – Drop Dead

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me Charli xcx – SS26 Olivia Rodrigo – Drop Dead Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe

Don Toliver – E85

Drake – Janice STFU

Megan Thee Stallion – Lover Girl

Travis Scott – Dumbo

Tyler, The Creator – Sugar on My Tongue

Don Toliver – E85 Drake – Janice STFU Megan Thee Stallion – Lover Girl Travis Scott – Dumbo Tyler, The Creator – Sugar on My Tongue Best R&B

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious

Dave & Tems – Raindance

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Kehlani – Folded

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime

MTV Music Awards 2026, i vincitori

Best Alternative

Geese – Taxes

Mgk & Fred Durst – Fix Ur Face

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide

Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Sombr – Homewrecker

Tame Impala – Dracula

Twenty One Pilots – Drag Path

Geese – Taxes Mgk & Fred Durst – Fix Ur Face Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Sombr – Homewrecker Tame Impala – Dracula Twenty One Pilots – Drag Path Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion

Harry Styles – Aperture

Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Slayyyter – Dance…

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion Harry Styles – Aperture Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson Slayyyter – Dance… Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – Choka Choka

Bad Bunny – Nuevayol

Fuerza Regida – Tu Sancho

Karol G – Papasito

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla

Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta – La villa

Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Anitta with Shakira – Choka Choka Fuerza Regida – Tu Sancho Karol G – Papasito Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta – La villa Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai Best K-Pop

Blackpink – Jump

BTS – Swim

Cortis – Redred

Katseye – i

Le Sserafim (feat. J-Hope of BTS) – Spaghetti

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Blackpink – Jump Cortis – Redred Katseye – i Le Sserafim (feat. J-Hope of BTS) – Spaghetti Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi Best Country Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle

Shaboozey – Cowgirl

Stella Lefty – Boston

Tucker Wetmore – Brunette

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean”

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Taylor Swift – Opalite

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me Bruno Mars – I Just Might Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean” Madonna – Confessions II – The Film Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – SS26

Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Sombr – My Body Isn’t Ready

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Charli xcx – SS26 Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway Madonna – Confessions II – The Film Sombr – My Body Isn’t Ready Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – Punk Rocky

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

A$AP Rocky – Punk Rocky Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia Best Editing

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me Bruno Mars – I Just Might Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi Madonna – Confessions II – The Film Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia Best Choreography

Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean

Harry Styles – Dance No More

Katseye – Pinky Up

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean Harry Styles – Dance No More Katseye – Pinky Up Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Jisoo X Zayn – Eyes Closed

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Raye ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

VMA 2026, vincitori categorie social:

Best Group

Blackpink

BTS

Cortis

Flo

Fuerza Regida

Geese

Katseye

Twenty One Pilots

Blackpink Cortis Flo Fuerza Regida Geese Katseye Twenty One Pilots Best Long Form Video

Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records

Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records Gener8ion – Storm starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music Best Album

Drake – Iceman – OVO/Republic Records

Madonna – Confessions II – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend – Island

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records

Drake – Iceman – OVO/Republic Records Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Geffen Records Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend – Island Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records Song of the Summer

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Risk It All – Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – Camera – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records

Katseye – Hootie Frutti – HYBE x Geffen Records

Latto ft. Doja Cat – Okayyy – Steamcut / RCA Records

Morgan Wallen – Been By Now – Big Loud / Mercury Records

Olivia Dean – So Easy (To Fall in Love) – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – Stupid Song – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour – Island

Slayyyter – Brand New Chanel$ – Records/Columbia Records

Sombr – Homewrecker – SMB Music / Warner Records

Stella Lefty – Boston – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost

Tame Impala & Jennie – Dracula – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – I Knew It, I Knew You – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records

Special Awards

Video Vanguard Award: Nirvana

MTV VMA Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift