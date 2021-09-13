Gli MTV VMA 2021 hanno segnato il trionfo di Olivia Rodrigo e Justin Bieber. Una lunga notte dedicata alla grande musica internazionale quella andata in scena dal Barclays Center di New York dove sono stati consegnati i premi ai migliori videoclip musicali e canzoni degli ultimi 12 mesi. Uno show corale che è iniziata col botto visto che è stata Madonna ad aprire la serata.

MTV VMA 2021: Olivia Rodrigo superstar

Grande successo per Olivia Rodrigo agli MTV VMA 2021. La 38esima edizione della manifestazione ha segnato il trionfo della giovanissima cantautrice statunitense che ha vinto i premi più importanti: Song of the Year, Best New Artist e Push Performance of the Year. Anche Justin Bieber è stato premiato vincendo il Premio Artist of the Year e Best Pop, mentre il premio videoclip dell’anno è stato assegnato a Lil Nas X per il brano “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

A condurre la manifestazione Doja Cat, la rapper e produttrice americana premiata per Best collaboration per il brano “Kiss Me More” con SZA. Durante la serata sul palcoscenico si sono alternati diversi artisti: da Avril Lavigne a Billie Eilish, da Billy Porter a Cindy Lauper, da Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson a Ashanti. Esclusiva della serata: l’anteprima mondiale del singolo “papercuts” di Travis Barker feat. Machine Gun Kelly.

Da non dimenticare le esibizioni live dei vincitori Justin Bieber e Olivia Rodrigo, ma anche di Camila Cabello, Ozuna, Twenty-one pilots, Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, The Kid LAROI, Chloe e Tainy.

L’evento musicale è stato trasmesso su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704). Ricordiamo che gli MTV VMA 2021 saranno in streaming lunedì 13 settembre 2021 dalle ore 21.10 su MTV (Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) .

MTV VMA 2021 vincitori: ecco tutti i premiati per categoria

Ecco per voi tutti i VINCITORI degli Mtv Vma 2021: