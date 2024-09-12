MTV Video Music Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori. Il trionfo di Taylor Swift regina incontrastata

Da
Emanuele Ambrosio
-
Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2024 hanno incoronato Taylor Swift come regina indiscussa della musica mondiale. La cantautrice americana è entrata nella storia portando a casa ben 7 premi su 12 nomination. Ecco tutti i vincitori, nominati e premiati della quarantunesima edizione dei Video Music Awards!

MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift nella storia

Dall’UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York, la cantante Megan Thee Stallion ha presentato gli MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i premi assegnati ai migliori video musicali usciti nell’anno precedente. Un parterre di star internazionali che hanno visto sul palcoscenico esibirsi artisti del calibro di Lenny Kravitz, Katy Perry e tanti altri. Una serata all’insegna della grande musica che ha visto trionfare Taylor Swift. Dopo il tour dei record, la cantante di “Shake It Off” ha vinto 7 statuette su 12 nomination entrando così di fatto nella storia del premio americano.

La Swift, infatti, ha vinto il premio Video of the Year per “Fortnight”, ma anche i premi come “Artist of the Year” e “Best Pop”. Non solo, con la vittoria di “video dell’anno” per la quinta volta entra nella storia grazie anche ad un totale di 30 vittorie al premio americano.

MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i vincitori

Ecco l’elenco di tutti i vincitori e degli artisti in nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2024 suddivisi per categoria:.

Video of the Year

  • Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
  • Billie Eilish – Lunch
  • Doja Cat – Pain the Town Red
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • SZA – Snooze
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Eminem
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

  • Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
  • Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
  • Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Best New Artist

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla
MTV Push Performance of the Year
  • August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes
  • September 2023: Glorilla – Lick or Sum
  • October 2023: Benson Boone – In the Stars
  • November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU
  • December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama
  • January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones
  • February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control
  • March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova
  • April 2024: Flyana Boss – Yeaaa
  • May 2024: Laufey – Goddess
  • June 2024: Le Sserafim – Easy
  • July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun

Best Collaboration

  • Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
  • Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
  • Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
  • Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven
  • Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Pop

  • Camila Cabello
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

  • Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
  • Gunna – Fukumean
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
  • Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti – Fe!n

Best R&B

  • Alicia Keys – Lifeline
  • Muni Long – Made for Me
  • SZA – Snooze
  • Tyla – Water
  • Usha, Summer Walker & 21 Savage – Good Good
  • Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Alternative
  • Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
  • Bleachers – Tiny Moves
  • Hozier – Too Sweet
  • Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed
  • Linkin Park – Friendly Fire
  • Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)

Best Rock

  • Bon Jovi – Legendary
  • Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Green Day – Dilemma
  • Kings of Leon – Mustang
  • Lenny Kravitz – Human
  • U2 – Atomic City

Best Latin

  • Anitta – Mil Veces
  • Bad Bunny – Monaco
  • Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón
  • Myke Towers – Lala
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo
  • Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
  • Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería

Best Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
  • Burna Boy – City Boys
  • Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational
  • Tems – Love Me JeJe
  • Tyla – Water
  • Usher & Pheelz – Ruin

Best K-Pop

  • Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven
  • Lisa – Rockstar
  • NCT Dream – Smoothie
  • NewJeans – Super Shy
  • Stray Kids – Lalalala
  • Tomorrow X Together – Deja Vu
Video for Good
  • Alexander Stewart – If You Only Knew
  • Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)
  • Coldplay – Felslikeimfallinginlove
  • Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me
  • Raye – Genesis
  • Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Best Direction

  • Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
  • Bleachers – Tiny Moves
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Cinematography
  • Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
  • Charli XCX – Von Dutch
  • Dua Lipa – Illusion
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Obsessed
  • Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Editing

  • Anitta – Mil Veces
  • Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Lisa – Rockstar
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Choreography

  • Bleachers – Tiny Moves
  • Dua Lipa – Houdini
  • Lisa – Rockstar
  • Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
  • Tate McRae – Greedy
  • Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Visual Effects

  • Ariana Grande – The Boy Is Mine
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Justin Timberlake – Selfish
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Get Him Back!
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Art Direction

  • Charli XCX – 360
  • Lisa – Rockstar
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Bad Idea Right?
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Trending Video
  • Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
  • Camila Cabello Featuring Playboi Carti – I Luv It
  • Chappell Roan – Hot to Go!
  • Charli XCX – Apple
  • Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Yuki Chiba – Mamushi
  • Tinashe – Nasty

Best Group

  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • NCT Dream
  • NewJeans
  • *NSync
  • Seventeen
  • Tomorrow X Together
  • Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer

  • Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
  • Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe!
  • Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
  • Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
  • Hozier – Too Sweet
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • SZA – Saturn
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
  • Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
  • Beyoncé – Love on Top
  • Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – Like a Virgin / Hollywood
  • Eminem – The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am
  • Katy Perry – Roar
  • Lady Gaga – Paparazzi
  • Madonna – Like a Virgin
  • Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me

