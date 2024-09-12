Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2024 hanno incoronato Taylor Swift come regina indiscussa della musica mondiale. La cantautrice americana è entrata nella storia portando a casa ben 7 premi su 12 nomination. Ecco tutti i vincitori, nominati e premiati della quarantunesima edizione dei Video Music Awards!

Dall’UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York, la cantante Megan Thee Stallion ha presentato gli MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i premi assegnati ai migliori video musicali usciti nell’anno precedente. Un parterre di star internazionali che hanno visto sul palcoscenico esibirsi artisti del calibro di Lenny Kravitz, Katy Perry e tanti altri. Una serata all’insegna della grande musica che ha visto trionfare Taylor Swift. Dopo il tour dei record, la cantante di “Shake It Off” ha vinto 7 statuette su 12 nomination entrando così di fatto nella storia del premio americano.

La Swift, infatti, ha vinto il premio Video of the Year per “Fortnight”, ma anche i premi come “Artist of the Year” e “Best Pop”. Non solo, con la vittoria di “video dell’anno” per la quinta volta entra nella storia grazie anche ad un totale di 30 vittorie al premio americano.

🚨| Taylor Swift thanking Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech for "Video Of The Year" at the 2024 #VMAs!

"That one person was my boyfriend, Travis! Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I wanna thank him"

pic.twitter.com/0mjyT8gihO

— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 12, 2024