Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2024 hanno incoronato Taylor Swift come regina indiscussa della musica mondiale. La cantautrice americana è entrata nella storia portando a casa ben 7 premi su 12 nomination. Ecco tutti i vincitori, nominati e premiati della quarantunesima edizione dei Video Music Awards!
MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift nella storia
Dall’UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York, la cantante Megan Thee Stallion ha presentato gli MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i premi assegnati ai migliori video musicali usciti nell’anno precedente. Un parterre di star internazionali che hanno visto sul palcoscenico esibirsi artisti del calibro di Lenny Kravitz, Katy Perry e tanti altri. Una serata all’insegna della grande musica che ha visto trionfare Taylor Swift. Dopo il tour dei record, la cantante di “Shake It Off” ha vinto 7 statuette su 12 nomination entrando così di fatto nella storia del premio americano.
La Swift, infatti, ha vinto il premio Video of the Year per “Fortnight”, ma anche i premi come “Artist of the Year” e “Best Pop”. Non solo, con la vittoria di “video dell’anno” per la quinta volta entra nella storia grazie anche ad un totale di 30 vittorie al premio americano.
🚨| Taylor Swift thanking Travis Kelce in her acceptance speech for "Video Of The Year" at the 2024 #VMAs!
"That one person was my boyfriend, Travis! Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I wanna thank him"
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 12, 2024
MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i vincitori
Ecco l’elenco di tutti i vincitori e degli artisti in nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2024 suddivisi per categoria:.
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Billie Eilish – Lunch
- Doja Cat – Pain the Town Red
- Eminem – Houdini
- SZA – Snooze
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
- Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes
- September 2023: Glorilla – Lick or Sum
- October 2023: Benson Boone – In the Stars
- November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – Yeaaa
- May 2024: Laufey – Goddess
- June 2024: Le Sserafim – Easy
- July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun
Best Collaboration
- Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
- Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
- Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
- Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
- Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
- Eminem – Houdini
- Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
- Gunna – Fukumean
- Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
- Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti – Fe!n
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – Lifeline
- Muni Long – Made for Me
- SZA – Snooze
- Tyla – Water
- Usha, Summer Walker & 21 Savage – Good Good
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Alternative
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed
- Linkin Park – Friendly Fire
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi – Legendary
- Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Green Day – Dilemma
- Kings of Leon – Mustang
- Lenny Kravitz – Human
- U2 – Atomic City
Best Latin
- Anitta – Mil Veces
- Bad Bunny – Monaco
- Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón
- Myke Towers – Lala
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
- Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
- Burna Boy – City Boys
- Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational
- Tems – Love Me JeJe
- Tyla – Water
- Usher & Pheelz – Ruin
Best K-Pop
- Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven
- Lisa – Rockstar
- NCT Dream – Smoothie
- NewJeans – Super Shy
- Stray Kids – Lalalala
- Tomorrow X Together – Deja Vu
Video for Good
- Alexander Stewart – If You Only Knew
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)
- Coldplay – Felslikeimfallinginlove
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me
- Raye – Genesis
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves
- Eminem – Houdini
- Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Charli XCX – Von Dutch
- Dua Lipa – Illusion
- Olivia Rodrigo – Obsessed
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Editing
- Anitta – Mil Veces
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Eminem – Houdini
- Lisa – Rockstar
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Choreography
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves
- Dua Lipa – Houdini
- Lisa – Rockstar
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – The Boy Is Mine
- Eminem – Houdini
- Justin Timberlake – Selfish
- Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
- Olivia Rodrigo – Get Him Back!
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Art Direction
- Charli XCX – 360
- Lisa – Rockstar
- Megan Thee Stallion – Boa
- Olivia Rodrigo – Bad Idea Right?
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Trending Video
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
- Camila Cabello Featuring Playboi Carti – I Luv It
- Chappell Roan – Hot to Go!
- Charli XCX – Apple
- Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Yuki Chiba – Mamushi
- Tinashe – Nasty
Best Group
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- NCT Dream
- NewJeans
- *NSync
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Summer
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe!
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Eminem – Houdini
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
- Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- SZA – Saturn
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
- Beyoncé – Love on Top
- Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – Like a Virgin / Hollywood
- Eminem – The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am
- Katy Perry – Roar
- Lady Gaga – Paparazzi
- Madonna – Like a Virgin
- Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me