Nuovo singolo per i Maneskin. Dopo il grandissimo successo di “Supermodel” e del tour americano, la band di X Factor pubblica un nuovo brano inedito dal titolo “The Lonelist” e punta al bis in America e non solo!

Maneskin nuovo singolo: esce “The Loneliest”

Dopo aver infranto record su record e aver conquistato l’America con una performance live al Global Citizen di New York durante gli MTV VMA’s, i Maneskin escono con un nuovo singolo. Si tratta di “The Loneliest“, una potentissima ballad in uscita da venerdì 7 ottobre su tutte le piattaforme online e streaming e in radio. La band capitanata da Damiano prosegue inarrestabile la scalata al successo dopo un tour trionfale che li ha portati ad esibirsi dal vivo in America con 17 tappe negli Stati Uniti e 2 in Canada a Toronto e Montreal.

Il nuovo singolo “The Loneliest” parla di un addio in un brano dove la voce di Damiano si sposa perfettamente agli assoli di chitarra che rendono il brano delicato ed elegante. Dirsi addio non è mai facile, ancora di più quando si ama. Un brano potente in cui malinconia e romanticismo convivono alla perfezione. Sui social la band ha condiviso uno spoiler del nuovo video del singolo in cui si intravede Damiano in versione dark cantare sotto la pioggia battente. The Loneliest arriva a cinque mesi di distanza da “Supermodel”, colonna sonora del biopic dedicato ad Elvis Presley, che ha infranto i 150 milioni di stream in tutto il mondo.

Intanto la band, in concomitanza con l’uscita del nuovo singolo, ha annunciato anche una tappa live a Londra. Un vero e proprio evento “London calling” che si terrà nella spettrale zona di Camden Town. Ricordiamo che dopo l’America prosegue il “Loud Kids Tour” che vedrà la band dal vivo in Europa nel febbraio 2023. Diverse anche le tappe in Italia: a Bologna, Firenze, Roma, Napoli, Bari e Milano.

Maneskin, testo e video di “The Loneliest”

[Chorus]

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

[Verse 1]

There’s a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that’s what I want

That’s what I want

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so

‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

[Chorus]

[Verse 2]

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

[Chorus]

[Guitar solo]

[Chorus]

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest