Nel magnifico salone dell’hotel The Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles, si è svolta la grande cerimonia per la consegna dei Golden Globes 2025 che ha visto premiare il meglio del cinema e della televisione. Il tutto in vista dell’attesissima notte degli Oscar che si svolgerà il prossimo 3 marzo 2025. Vediamo ora chi sono i premiati ai Golden Globe 2025.
Chi sono i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2025: tutti nomi dei premiati
La cerimonia per la consegna dei Golden Globe 2025, condotta da Nikki Glaser, ha visto trionfare The Brutalist, come Miglior Film Drama diretto da Brady Corbet (premio alla regia) e con protagonista Adrien Brody (anch’esso vincitore del Golden Globe). Nella sezione Comedy/Musical, la vittoria è andata a Emilia Pérez, di Jacques Audiard (Miglior Regia) che riceve il premio anche come miglior titolo internazionale (nulla da fare quindi per il nostro Vermiglio di Maura Delpero) e la performance da non protagonista di Zoe Saldana.
Demi Moore è la miglior attrice comedy per The Substance. Stesso premio ma al maschile per Sebastian Stan (A different man). Fernanda Torres è invece la miglior attrice drammatica per I’m still here.
I premi televisivi invece sono andati a: Miglior drama per la serie Shōgun, mentre per la sezione comedy Hacks, serie tv scritta dalla nostra Lucia Aniello. Grande successo per la miniserie Baby Reindeer. Viola Davis si è aggiudicata il Golden Globe alla carriera (Cecil B. DeMille Award). A Ted Danson il Golden Globe alla carriera televisiva (Carol Burnett Award). Ecco di seguito tutti nomi candidati e i premiati.
Golden Globe 2025: Cinema
Miglior film drammatico
- The Brutalist (VINCITORE)
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Parte Due
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Miglior film comico e musical
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez (VINCITORE)
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Miglior film internazionale
- All We Imagine as Light
- **Emilia Pérez ** (VINCITORE)
- Pigen med nålen (The Girl With the Needle)
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Miglior film animato
- **Flow: Un mondo da salvare ** (VINCITORE)
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Oceania 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Le piume della vendetta
- Il robot selvaggio
Miglior risultato al box office
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Il Gladiatore II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked (VINCITORE)
- Il robot selvaggio
Miglior regia di un film
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist (VINCITORE)
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Miglior sceneggiatura di un film
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Peter Straughan, Conclave (VINCITORE)
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (VINCITORE)
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here (VINCITORE)
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Miglior attore in un film comico o musical
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man (VINCITORE)
Miglior attrice in un film comico o musical
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance (VINCITORE)
- Zendaya, Challengers
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (VINCITORE)
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Il Gladiatore II
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rosselini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez (VINCITORE)
Miglior colonna sonora di un film
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers, Il robot selvaggio
- Clément Ducol, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers (VINCITORE)
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Parte Due
Miglior canzone in un film
- “Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)
- “Compress/Repress”, Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)
- “El Mal”, Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard) (VINCITORE)
- “Forbidden Road”, Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)
- “Kiss the Sky”, Il robot selvaggio (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren
- Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)
- “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)
Golden Globe 2025: Televisione
Miglior serie comica o musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks (VINCITORE)
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Miglior serie drammatica
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun (VINCITORE)
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game 2
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (VINCITORE)
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shogun (VINCITORE)
Miglior attrice in una serie comica o musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks (VINCITORE)
Miglior attore in una serie comica o musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (VINCITORE)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (VINCITORE)
- Javier Bardem, Monsters
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Miglior miniserie o film tv
- Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)
- Disclaimer
- Monsters
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin (VINCITORE)
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (VINCITORE)
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Miglior stand up comedy
- Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, Jamie Foxx
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser
- Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers
- Adam Sandler: Love You, Adam Sandler
- Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong (VINCITORE)
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Ramy Youssef
Premi speciali
- Cecil B. DeMille Award: Viola Davis (VINCITORE)
- Carol Burnett Award: Ted Danson (VINCITORE)