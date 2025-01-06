Nel magnifico salone dell’hotel The Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles, si è svolta la grande cerimonia per la consegna dei Golden Globes 2025 che ha visto premiare il meglio del cinema e della televisione. Il tutto in vista dell’attesissima notte degli Oscar che si svolgerà il prossimo 3 marzo 2025. Vediamo ora chi sono i premiati ai Golden Globe 2025.

Chi sono i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2025: tutti nomi dei premiati

La cerimonia per la consegna dei Golden Globe 2025, condotta da Nikki Glaser, ha visto trionfare The Brutalist, come Miglior Film Drama diretto da Brady Corbet (premio alla regia) e con protagonista Adrien Brody (anch’esso vincitore del Golden Globe). Nella sezione Comedy/Musical, la vittoria è andata a Emilia Pérez, di Jacques Audiard (Miglior Regia) che riceve il premio anche come miglior titolo internazionale (nulla da fare quindi per il nostro Vermiglio di Maura Delpero) e la performance da non protagonista di Zoe Saldana.

Demi Moore è la miglior attrice comedy per The Substance. Stesso premio ma al maschile per Sebastian Stan (A different man). Fernanda Torres è invece la miglior attrice drammatica per I’m still here.

I premi televisivi invece sono andati a: Miglior drama per la serie Shōgun, mentre per la sezione comedy Hacks, serie tv scritta dalla nostra Lucia Aniello. Grande successo per la miniserie Baby Reindeer. Viola Davis si è aggiudicata il Golden Globe alla carriera (Cecil B. DeMille Award). A Ted Danson il Golden Globe alla carriera televisiva (Carol Burnett Award). Ecco di seguito tutti nomi candidati e i premiati.

Golden Globe 2025: Cinema

Miglior film drammatico

The Brutalist (VINCITORE)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Parte Due

Nickel Boys

September 5

Miglior film comico e musical

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez (VINCITORE)

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Miglior film internazionale

All We Imagine as Light

**Emilia Pérez ** (VINCITORE)

Pigen med nålen (The Girl With the Needle)

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Miglior film animato

**Flow: Un mondo da salvare ** (VINCITORE)

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Oceania 2

Wallace & Gromit: Le piume della vendetta

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior risultato al box office

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Il Gladiatore II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked (VINCITORE)

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior regia di un film

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist (VINCITORE)

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Miglior sceneggiatura di un film

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave (VINCITORE)

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (VINCITORE)

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here (VINCITORE)

Kate Winslet, Lee

Miglior attore in un film comico o musical

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man (VINCITORE)

Miglior attrice in un film comico o musical

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance (VINCITORE)

Zendaya, Challengers

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (VINCITORE)

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Il Gladiatore II

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rosselini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez (VINCITORE)

Miglior colonna sonora di un film

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, Il robot selvaggio

Clément Ducol, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers (VINCITORE)

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Parte Due

Miglior canzone in un film

“Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)

“Compress/Repress”, Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)

“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard) (VINCITORE)

“Forbidden Road”, Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)

“Kiss the Sky”, Il robot selvaggio (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren

Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)

Golden Globe 2025: Televisione

Miglior serie comica o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks (VINCITORE)

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Miglior serie drammatica

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun (VINCITORE)

Slow Horses

Squid Game 2

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (VINCITORE)

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun (VINCITORE)

Miglior attrice in una serie comica o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks (VINCITORE)

Miglior attore in una serie comica o musical

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (VINCITORE)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (VINCITORE)

Javier Bardem, Monsters

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Miglior miniserie o film tv

Baby Reindeer (VINCITORE)

Disclaimer

Monsters

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (VINCITORE)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (VINCITORE)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Miglior stand up comedy

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, Jamie Foxx

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser

Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers

Adam Sandler: Love You, Adam Sandler

Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong (VINCITORE)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Ramy Youssef

Premi speciali