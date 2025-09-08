Gli Mtv Music Awards 2025 hanno segnato il trionfo di Lady Gaga eletta artista dell’anno, ma anche di Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande vincitrici di tre premi. Tra i vincitori anche Mariah Carey e Ricky Martin.

Una lunga notte all’insegna della grande musica agli Mtv Music Awards 2025 (VMA 2025) che hanno visto trionfare Lady Gaga, ma anche Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande. Lady Gaga con 12 nomination si è portata a casa 4 premi come “artista dell’anno”, “migliore regia”, “migliore direzione artistica” per il singolo Abracadabra e “migliore collaborazione” per il successo “Die With A Smile” con Bruno Mars. Tre, invece, i premi vinti da Ariana Grande grazie al brano Brighter Days Ahead premiato come Video of the Year, Best Pop e Best Long Form Video. Anche Sabrina Carpenter ha portato a casa tre statuetta nelle categorie Best Pop Artist, Best Album per Short n’ Sweet e Best Visual Effects per Manchild.

Tra i vincitori anche Mariah Carey nella categoria R&B per il suo ultimo singolo “Type Dangerous”. Poco dopo la “regina del Natale” ha ricevuto anche il premio Video Vanguard Award. “È fantastico MTV, non so perché ci hai messo così tanto” – ha ironizzato la cantante che ha poi regalato un medley dei suoi più grandi successo. Premio alla carriera a Ricky Martin che ha fatto ballare tutto il pubblico sulle note dei suoi successi. Tra i premi anche uno speciale dedicato alla memoria dell’ex cantante dei Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne scomparso a luglio all’età di 76 anni.

Lady Gaga artista dell’anno degli Mtv Music Awards 2025

Un trionfo per Lady Gaga durante gli Mtv Music Awards 2025, VMA 2025. La cantautrice ha vinto il premio come artista dell’anno battendo “rivali” come Taylor Swift, Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar. Gaga sul palcoscenico ha ringraziato i suoi fan, i “Little monsters” e al fidanzato Michael Polansky. “Essere un’artista è un tentativo di connettere le anime delle persone in tutto il mondo” – ha detto Gaga visibilmente emozionata. La cantante di Mayhem ha proseguito dicendo: “essere un’artista è una disciplina e un’arte che mirano a raggiungere il cuore di qualcuno, dove affonda le sue radici, ricordandogli di sognare. Essere un’artista è la responsabilità di sorridere, ballare, piangere“.

Poco dopo la cantante è stata protagonista sul palcoscenico di una esibizione pazzesca sulle note di “Abracadabra” e “The Dead Dance”, il nuovo singolo tratto dalla serie Netflix Mercoledì.

MTV VMA 2025, tutti i vincitori suddivisi per categoria

Video of the year

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

WINNER: ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best new artist

WINNER: Alex Warren

sombr

The Marías

Best pop artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV push performance of the year

August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

WINNER: January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch”

February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”

March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”

April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

July 2025 – Role Model “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Best collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Best pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best hip-hop

WINNER: Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL Cool J feat. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

WINNER: Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best alternative

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

WINNER: sombr – “Back to Friends”

The Marías – “Back to Me”

Best rock

WINNER: Coldplay – “All My Love”

Evanescence – “Afterlife” (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

J Balvin – “Rio”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

WINNER: Shakira – “Soltera“

Best K-pop

aespa – “Whiplash”

JENNIE – “like JENNIE”

Jimin – “Who”

JISOO – “earthquake”

WINNER: LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again”

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”

Best album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best long-form video

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”

Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for good

Burna Boy – “Higher”

WINNER: Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

Song of the summer

Addison Rae – “Headphones On”

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical”

BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Demi Lovato – “Fast”

Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI – “Golden”

Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips”

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”

Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae – “What I Want”

Ravyn Lenae feat. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

sombr – “12 to 12”

WINNER: Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”

Best group