La musica, il cinema, le serie tv con i suoi protagonisti sono gli ingredienti perfetti per offrire al pubblico una serata di intrattenimento. In America l’hanno sempre saputo e infatti sono i maestri nel celebrare i successi nel settore dell’entertainment. Tornano gli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022 e di seguito, sveliamo chi sarà la conduttrice principale, chi sono i candidati agli Awards e dove seguire la diretta streaming.
Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022: l’appuntamento è con Vanessa Hudgens il 5 giugno su Mtv
L’appuntamento con gli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022 è tra la notte del 5 e il 6 giugno in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles sul canale di Mtv Italia dalle 2:00 (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). La conduttrice della prima delle due serata è Vanessa Hudgens. L’attrice statunitense nota per aver interpretato il ruolo di Gabriella in High School Musical con Zac Efron, premierà i vincitori ma non sarà da sola.
Sul palco saliranno molti volti noti del grande e del piccolo schermo per una serata che celebrerà i migliori attori e le migliori attrici, i film più visti e le serie tv più amate nell’ultimo anno. La musica degli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022 sarà affidata a Snoop Dogg attraverso il suo alias DJ Snoopadelic.
Nella seconda serata, dedicata alle serie tv, la conduzione passa nelle mani di Taysha Adams. Il suo successo è arrivato nel 2019 dopo la sua partecipazione a The Bachelorette. Il 7 giugno dalle ore 22:50 (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) inizia la notte degli Mtv Tv Awards 2022: Unscripted concentrata sulla tv, con i suoi protagonisti e i momenti più divertenti accaduti nei reality show.
Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022: ecco, tutte le nomination
BEST MOVIE:
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW:
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE:
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO:
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN:
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS:
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE:
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT:
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM:
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP:
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG:
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
In quest’edizione debuttano quattro nuove categorie: Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance e Best Reality Star.