La musica, il cinema, le serie tv con i suoi protagonisti sono gli ingredienti perfetti per offrire al pubblico una serata di intrattenimento. In America l’hanno sempre saputo e infatti sono i maestri nel celebrare i successi nel settore dell’entertainment. Tornano gli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022 e di seguito, sveliamo chi sarà la conduttrice principale, chi sono i candidati agli Awards e dove seguire la diretta streaming.

Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022: l’appuntamento è con Vanessa Hudgens il 5 giugno su Mtv

L’appuntamento con gli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022 è tra la notte del 5 e il 6 giugno in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles sul canale di Mtv Italia dalle 2:00 (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). La conduttrice della prima delle due serata è Vanessa Hudgens. L’attrice statunitense nota per aver interpretato il ruolo di Gabriella in High School Musical con Zac Efron, premierà i vincitori ma non sarà da sola.

Sul palco saliranno molti volti noti del grande e del piccolo schermo per una serata che celebrerà i migliori attori e le migliori attrici, i film più visti e le serie tv più amate nell’ultimo anno. La musica degli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022 sarà affidata a Snoop Dogg attraverso il suo alias DJ Snoopadelic.

Nella seconda serata, dedicata alle serie tv, la conduzione passa nelle mani di Taysha Adams. Il suo successo è arrivato nel 2019 dopo la sua partecipazione a The Bachelorette. Il 7 giugno dalle ore 22:50 (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) inizia la notte degli Mtv Tv Awards 2022: Unscripted concentrata sulla tv, con i suoi protagonisti e i momenti più divertenti accaduti nei reality show.

Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2022: ecco, tutte le nomination

BEST MOVIE:

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW:

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE:

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO:

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN:

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS:

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE:

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT:

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM:

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP:

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG:

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

In quest’edizione debuttano quattro nuove categorie: Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance e Best Reality Star.