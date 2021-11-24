La 64esima edizione dei Grammys Awards 2022 scalda i motori e sono stati annunciati gli artisti e le artiste nominate nelle varie categorie. Fanno incetta di nomination Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber e Billie Eilish.

Grammys 2022: i Maneskin a mani vuote. La delusione dei fan sui social network

I Grammys Awards sono l’occasione perfetta per raccogliere in una stessa location i migliori artisti della scena internazionale. Anche nell’edizione numero 64, però, doveva esserci una partecipazione tricolore ma non è arrivata. Infatti, in molti avevano sperato e creduto ad un’ ipotetica candidatura dei Maneskin per quanto riguarda la categoria Best New Artist.

La band romana composta da Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio e Thomas Raggi, però, non è rientrata nelle scelte della Recording Academy. Nonostante ciò il gruppo che è riuscito ad imporsi nelle classifiche americane con la propria versione di Beggin è stato chiamato per presentare al pubblico le categorie relative alla musica classica: Best orchestral performance, Best opera recording, Best choral performance, Best chamber music/small ensemble performance, Best classical instrumental solo, Best classical solo vocal album, Best classical compendium e Best contemporary classical composition.

Sul palco Damiano, Ethan e Thomas si sono presentati senza Victoria e senza nomination. La reazione dei fan su Twitter è stata di delusione in un primo momento però, dopo, hanno spronato la giovane band a non mollare perchè è nel loro destino essere premiati su quel palco. Magari per una loro canzone o un album e non per una cover nonostante le innumerevoli visualizzazioni e il successo mondiale che stanno riscuotendo.

I gap delle nomination ai Grammys Awards: rock e rap discriminati?

Le nomination per i Grammys Awards sono, ogni anno, un’attesa emozionante per gli artisti e per i rispettivi fan di tutto il mondo. Eppure al termine dell’ufficializzazione delle candidature ci sono dei malcontenti. Non sono, infatti, molto chiari i criteri seguiti per alcune categorie e di conseguenza, per alcune presenze.

Ad oggi, le categorie più penalizzate ai Grammys Awards restano il rock e il rap. In generale, nella seconda categoria citata, poi, sono sempre poche le presenze femminili a concorrere per ricevere l’Oscar della musica. Come dimenticare il tweet dello scorso anno, in piena pandemia, di The Weeknd che senza mezzi termini scrisse che i Grammys sono premi corrotti.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammys Awards 2022 si terrà il prossimo 31 gennaio a Los Angeles.

Di seguito, tutte le nomination ufficiali dei Grammys Awards 2022:

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

Record of the Year

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Song of the Year

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You – H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til Me Meet Again Live – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribou

Alive – Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business – Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously – Black Coffee

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer

Shockwave – Marshmello

Free Love – Sylvan Esso

Judgement – Ten City

Best Rock Performance

Shot in the Dark – AC/DC

Know You Better – Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell

Ohms – Deftones

Making a Fire – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Things – Weezer

The Bandit – Kings of Leon

Distance – Mammoth WVH

Find My Way – Paul McCartney

Waiting on a War – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III – Paul McCartney

Best Metal Performance

Genesis – Deftones

The Alien – Dream Theater

Amazonia – Gojira

Pushing the Tides – Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) – Rob Zombie

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore – Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey

Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Lost You – Snoh Aalegra

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage – H.E.R.

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” – Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” – Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You” – H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage – H.E.R.

Good Days – SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something to Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two – Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties – Baby Keep featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up – Cardi B

My . Life – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Way 2 Sexy – Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Pride . Is . The . Devil – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

Need to Know – Doja Cat

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname – Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts – DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

Best Friend – Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

My. Life – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season – J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator

Donda – Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All – Luke Combs

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell

Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Younger Me – Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist – Dan + Shay

Chasing After You – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

Cold – Chris Stapleton

Country Again – Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo – Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores – Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos – Camilo

Mendó – Alex Cuba

Revelación – Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour del Mundo – Bad Bunny

Jose – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer – Diamante Eléctrico

Origen – Juanes

Calambre – Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño – C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia – Zoé

Best American Roots Performance

Cry – Jon Batiste

Love and Regret – Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free – The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

Same Devil – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer – Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

Bored – Linda Chorney

Call Me a Fool – Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas

Cry – Jon Batiste

Diamond Studded Shoes – Yola

Nightflyer” – Allison Russell

Best American Album

Downhill From Everywhere – Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons – Los Lobos

Outside Child – Allison Russell

Stand For Myself – Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal – Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

A Tribute to Bill Monroe – The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) – Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See – Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blue – Blues Traveler

I Be Trying – Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You – Guy Davis

Take Me Back – Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

Royal Tea – Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War – Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up – Steve Cropper

662 – Christone Kingfish Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Lonely Night (Live) – Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History – Tyler Childers

Wednesday – Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite – Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live in New Orleans! – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains and Teardrops – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People – Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco – Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a – Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja – Etana

Positive Vibration – Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin – Sean Paul

Royal – Jesse Royal

Beauty in the Silence – Soja

10 – Spice

Best Spoken World Album

Aftermath – LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago – J. Ivy

8:46 – Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land – Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine – Lavell Crawford

Evolution – Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis C.K. – Louis C.K.

Thanks for Risking Your Life – Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American – Nate Bargatze

Zero Fucks Given – Kevin Hart

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Agatha All Along – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

All Eyes on Me – Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

All I Know So Far – Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

Fight for You – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

Speak Now – Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

Shot in the Dark – AC/DC, David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

Freedom – Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Collin Tilley, video director

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video

Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

Inside – Bo Burnham; Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne; Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish; Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors

Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix; John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer of Soul – Ahmir Questlove Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers