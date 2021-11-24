La 64esima edizione dei Grammys Awards 2022 scalda i motori e sono stati annunciati gli artisti e le artiste nominate nelle varie categorie. Fanno incetta di nomination Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber e Billie Eilish.
Grammys 2022: i Maneskin a mani vuote. La delusione dei fan sui social network
I Grammys Awards sono l’occasione perfetta per raccogliere in una stessa location i migliori artisti della scena internazionale. Anche nell’edizione numero 64, però, doveva esserci una partecipazione tricolore ma non è arrivata. Infatti, in molti avevano sperato e creduto ad un’ ipotetica candidatura dei Maneskin per quanto riguarda la categoria Best New Artist.
La band romana composta da Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio e Thomas Raggi, però, non è rientrata nelle scelte della Recording Academy. Nonostante ciò il gruppo che è riuscito ad imporsi nelle classifiche americane con la propria versione di Beggin è stato chiamato per presentare al pubblico le categorie relative alla musica classica: Best orchestral performance, Best opera recording, Best choral performance, Best chamber music/small ensemble performance, Best classical instrumental solo, Best classical solo vocal album, Best classical compendium e Best contemporary classical composition.
Sul palco Damiano, Ethan e Thomas si sono presentati senza Victoria e senza nomination. La reazione dei fan su Twitter è stata di delusione in un primo momento però, dopo, hanno spronato la giovane band a non mollare perchè è nel loro destino essere premiati su quel palco. Magari per una loro canzone o un album e non per una cover nonostante le innumerevoli visualizzazioni e il successo mondiale che stanno riscuotendo.
I gap delle nomination ai Grammys Awards: rock e rap discriminati?
Le nomination per i Grammys Awards sono, ogni anno, un’attesa emozionante per gli artisti e per i rispettivi fan di tutto il mondo. Eppure al termine dell’ufficializzazione delle candidature ci sono dei malcontenti. Non sono, infatti, molto chiari i criteri seguiti per alcune categorie e di conseguenza, per alcune presenze.
Ad oggi, le categorie più penalizzate ai Grammys Awards restano il rock e il rap. In generale, nella seconda categoria citata, poi, sono sempre poche le presenze femminili a concorrere per ricevere l’Oscar della musica. Come dimenticare il tweet dello scorso anno, in piena pandemia, di The Weeknd che senza mezzi termini scrisse che i Grammys sono premi corrotti.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammys Awards 2022 si terrà il prossimo 31 gennaio a Los Angeles.
Di seguito, tutte le nomination ufficiali dei Grammys Awards 2022:
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice – Justin Bieber
Planet Her – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Montero – Lil Nas X
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore – Taylor Swift
Donda – Kanye West
Record of the Year
Freedom – Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Song of the Year
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Fight for You – H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone – Justin Bieber
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Butter – BTS
Higher Power – Coldplay
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til Me Meet Again Live – Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
That’s Life – Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice – Justin Bieber
Planet Her – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
Loom – Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
Before – James Blake
Heartbreak – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It – Caribou
Alive – Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business – Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously – Black Coffee
Fallen Embers – Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer
Shockwave – Marshmello
Free Love – Sylvan Esso
Judgement – Ten City
Best Rock Performance
Shot in the Dark – AC/DC
Know You Better – Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell
Ohms – Deftones
Making a Fire – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
All My Favorite Things – Weezer
The Bandit – Kings of Leon
Distance – Mammoth WVH
Find My Way – Paul McCartney
Waiting on a War – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Power Up – AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
McCartney III – Paul McCartney
Best Metal Performance
Genesis – Deftones
The Alien – Dream Theater
Amazonia – Gojira
Pushing the Tides – Mastodon
The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) – Rob Zombie
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore – Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey
Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Lost You – Snoh Aalegra
Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Damage – H.E.R.
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You” – Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
“Born Again” – Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
“Fight for You” – H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
Damage – H.E.R.
Good Days – SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light – Eric Bellinger
Something to Say – Cory Henry
Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two – Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra
We Are – Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties – Baby Keep featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up – Cardi B
My . Life – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Way 2 Sexy – Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Pride . Is . The . Devil – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
Need to Know – Doja Cat
Industry Baby – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname – Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
Bath Salts – DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
Best Friend – Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Jail – Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
My. Life – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season – J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
King’s Disease II – Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator
Donda – Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
Forever After All – Luke Combs
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell
Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Younger Me – Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist – Dan + Shay
Chasing After You – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris
Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
Cold – Chris Stapleton
Country Again – Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
Best Country Album
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo – Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores – Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos – Camilo
Mendó – Alex Cuba
Revelación – Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour del Mundo – Bad Bunny
Jose – J Balvin
KG0516 – Karol G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja – Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer – Diamante Eléctrico
Origen – Juanes
Calambre – Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño – C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia – Zoé
Best American Roots Performance
Cry – Jon Batiste
Love and Regret – Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free – The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck
Same Devil – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer – Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
Bored – Linda Chorney
Call Me a Fool – Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
Cry – Jon Batiste
Diamond Studded Shoes – Yola
Nightflyer” – Allison Russell
Best American Album
Downhill From Everywhere – Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons – Los Lobos
Outside Child – Allison Russell
Stand For Myself – Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal – Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe – The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) – Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See – Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blue – Blues Traveler
I Be Trying – Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You – Guy Davis
Take Me Back – Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
Royal Tea – Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War – Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up – Steve Cropper
662 – Christone Kingfish Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Lonely Night (Live) – Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History – Tyler Childers
Wednesday – Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite – Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live in New Orleans! – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains and Teardrops – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People – Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco – Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe’a – Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja – Etana
Positive Vibration – Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin – Sean Paul
Royal – Jesse Royal
Beauty in the Silence – Soja
10 – Spice
Best Spoken World Album
Aftermath – LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago – J. Ivy
8:46 – Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land – Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine – Lavell Crawford
Evolution – Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis C.K. – Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life – Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American – Nate Bargatze
Zero Fucks Given – Kevin Hart
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Agatha All Along – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
All Eyes on Me – Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
All I Know So Far – Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
Fight for You – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
Speak Now – Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
Shot in the Dark – AC/DC, David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
Freedom – Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Collin Tilley, video director
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video
Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
Best Music Film
Inside – Bo Burnham; Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne; Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish; Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors
Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix; John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers
Summer of Soul – Ahmir Questlove Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers