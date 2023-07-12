Le italiane Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco hanno ottenuto una nomination agli Emmy Award 2023. Il riconoscimento è il più importante premio televisivo negli Stati Uniti d’America ed equivale agli Oscar per il cinema. Oggi, mercoledì 11 luglio 2023, sono stati annunciati i candidati di ogni categoria. Vediamo nel dettaglio quali sono gli attori che concorrono a ricevere l’ambito premio.

Emmy Awards 2023, le nomination: tutti i candidati, ci sono anche Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco

A sorpresa, Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco figurano nell’elenco delle candidate per la miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica. Entrambe sono state nominate per la loro interpretazione in The White Lotus, serie che nella seconda stagione è ambientata in Sicilia e che racconta le vicissitudini personali e professionali del personale e degli ospiti di un resort durante una settimana tipo. Nella serie Sabrina Impacciatore interpreta Valentina, distaccata direttrice del resort White Lotus presente sull’Isola mentre Simona Tabasco è Lucia Greco, una ragazza siciliana che cerca lavoro.

Le due attrici dovranno scontrarsi con: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) e J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).

Gli altri candidati

La premiazione è prevista per il 18 settembre 2023 a Los Angeles (salvo slittamenti a causa dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori). Scopriamo i candidati per ogni categoria.

Miglior serie drammatica: Andor; Better Call Saul; The Crown; House of the Dragon; The Last of Us; Succession; The White Lotus e Yellowjackets.

Miglior serie comica: Abbott Elementary; Barry; The Bear; Jury Duty; La fantastica signora Maisel; Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso e Mercoledì.

Miglior miniserie: Beef; Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer; Daisy Jones & the Six; Fleishman a pezzi e Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica: Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Brian Cox (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) e Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica: Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat) e Sarah Snook (Succession).

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica: Bill Hader (Barry), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) e Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica: Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) e Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì).

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O IN UN FILM TV: Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Kumail Nanjiani (Ecco a voi i Chippendales), Evan Peters (Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) e Steven Yeun (Beef)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O IN UN FILM TV: Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman a pezzi), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Dominique Fishback (Sciame), Kathryn Hahn (Le piccole cose della vita), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six), Ali Wong (Beef).

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA: Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) e Henry Winkler (Barry)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA: Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)e Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA: F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus), Theo James (The White Lotus), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Alan Ruck (Succession), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) e Alexander Skarsgård (Succession).

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah; Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Late Night With Seth Meyers; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert e The Problem With Jon Stewart

MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW: The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, The Voice

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA: Bob’s Burgers, Entergalactic, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Rick And Morty e The Simpsons