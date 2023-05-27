Cannes 2023, i vincitori: ecco la lista completa, chi ha ricevuto la palma d’oro?

Chiara Di Tommaso
Vincitori cannes 2023

Chi sono stati i vincitori della 76esima edizione del Festival di Cannes 2023? Sabato 27 Maggio si è tenuta la serata conclusiva che ha visto assegnare la Palma d’oro e gli altri importanti premi cinematografici. Quello più ambito è andato alla regista francese Justine Triet che ha suscitato momenti di imbarazzo per il suo discorso contro il governo e la riforma delle pensioni. Ma vediamo insieme chi sono stati i vincitori.

Cannes 2023, l’elenco dei vincitori

La Palma d’oro 2023 è andato a «Anatomie d’une chute», thriller psicologico di Justine Triet. È la terza volta che una donna vince il premio più importante del Festival (in passato a trionfare erano state Jane Campion e Julia Ducournau). A consegnare il premio è stata Jane Fonda.

A vincere il premio come miglior attrice è Merve Dizdar per «Kuru Otlar Ustune» («Dried Herbs») del regista turco Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

Miglior attore è invece il giapponese Koji Yakusho con «Perfect Days» di Wim Wenders.

Il premio per la migliore sceneggiatura è andato a Sakamoto Yuji per «Monster» di Kore-Eda Hirokazu.

Tran Anh Hung per «La passion de Dodin Bouffant» ha vinto quello per la miglior regia.

Il Gran Prix, presentato da Roger Corman e Quentin Tarantino, è stato vinto da «The zone of interest» di Jonathan Glazer ed è girato Auschwitz. Il film vede come protagonisti due personaggi realmente esistiti.

«L’albero delle farfalle d’oro» del regista vietnamita Thien An Pham ha vinto la camera d’or, il premio alla miglior opera prima.

Il premio della giuria è stato assegnato a «Kuolleet Lehdet» («Le foglie morte») di Aki Kaurismaki.

Per il cortometraggio, a vincere è “27” di Flora Anna Buda. Menzione speciale a “Fàr”, di Gunnur Martinsdottir Schluter.

La delusione degli italiani

Nessun premio è stato assegnato per le opere italiane in concorso. In gara c’erano Nanni Moretti, Marco Bellocchio e Alice Rohrwacher. La 76esima edizione del Festival di Cannes è stata però condotta da Chiara Mastroianni.

