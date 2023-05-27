Chi sono stati i vincitori della 76esima edizione del Festival di Cannes 2023? Sabato 27 Maggio si è tenuta la serata conclusiva che ha visto assegnare la Palma d’oro e gli altri importanti premi cinematografici. Quello più ambito è andato alla regista francese Justine Triet che ha suscitato momenti di imbarazzo per il suo discorso contro il governo e la riforma delle pensioni. Ma vediamo insieme chi sono stati i vincitori.

Cannes 2023, l’elenco dei vincitori

La Palma d’oro 2023 è andato a «Anatomie d’une chute», thriller psicologico di Justine Triet. È la terza volta che una donna vince il premio più importante del Festival (in passato a trionfare erano state Jane Campion e Julia Ducournau). A consegnare il premio è stata Jane Fonda.

🏆 Justine TRIET, lauréate de la Palme d'or pour ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE

—

Justine TRIET, winner of the Palme d'or for ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE (ANATOMY OF A FALL)#Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #PalmedOr pic.twitter.com/2Z4syiML40 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

A vincere il premio come miglior attrice è Merve Dizdar per «Kuru Otlar Ustune» («Dried Herbs») del regista turco Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

🏆 Merve DIZDAR, lauréate du Prix d'interprétation féminine pour KURU OTLAR USTUNE (LES HERBES SÈCHES) de Nuri Bilge CEYLAN.

—

Merve DIZDAR, award winner for Best Actress in KURU OTLAR USTUNE (ABOUT DRY GRASSES) by Nuri Bilge CEYLAN. #Cannes2023 #Awards #BestActress pic.twitter.com/TEpggTQ5Rt — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

Miglior attore è invece il giapponese Koji Yakusho con «Perfect Days» di Wim Wenders.

🏆Koji YAKUSHO, lauréat du Prix d'interprétation masculine pour PERFECT DAYS de Wim WENDERS.

–

Koji YAKUSHO, award winner for Best Actor in PERFECT DAYS by Wim WENDERS. #Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #Photocall #BestActor pic.twitter.com/LVnh4YLiqS — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

Il premio per la migliore sceneggiatura è andato a Sakamoto Yuji per «Monster» di Kore-Eda Hirokazu.

🏆 Prix du scénario pour KAIBUTSU (MONSTER) de KORE-EDA Hirokazu écrit par SAKAMOTO Yuji.

–

Award for the Best Screenplay for KAIBUTSU (MONSTER) by KORE-EDA Hirokazu, written by SAKAMOTO Yuji.#Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #Photocall #BestScreenplay pic.twitter.com/wjVAv8est3 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

Tran Anh Hung per «La passion de Dodin Bouffant» ha vinto quello per la miglior regia.

🏆 TRAN ANH Hùng, lauréat du Prix de la mise en scène pour LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT

—

TRAN ANH Hùng, award winner of the Best Director for LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT (THE POT-AU-FEU)

#Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #BestDirector pic.twitter.com/J5CkhCZCZc — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

Il Gran Prix, presentato da Roger Corman e Quentin Tarantino, è stato vinto da «The zone of interest» di Jonathan Glazer ed è girato Auschwitz. Il film vede come protagonisti due personaggi realmente esistiti.

🏆 Jonathan GLAZER, lauréat du Grand Prix pour THE ZONE OF INTEREST.

—

Jonathan GLAZER, award winner of the Grand Prix for THE ZONE OF INTEREST. #Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix pic.twitter.com/nbLtLq3BTh — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

«L’albero delle farfalle d’oro» del regista vietnamita Thien An Pham ha vinto la camera d’or, il premio alla miglior opera prima.

THIEN AN PHAM, lauréat de la Caméra d'or pour BÊN TRONG VO KEN VANG (L’ARBRE AUX PAPILLONS D’OR)

—

THIEN AN PHAM, winner of the Caméra d'or for BÊN TRONG VO KEN VANG (INSIDE THE YELLOW COCOON SHELL)#Cannes2023 #Palmares #Awards #CameraDOr #Photocall pic.twitter.com/0vNsNgpYM6 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

Il premio della giuria è stato assegnato a «Kuolleet Lehdet» («Le foglie morte») di Aki Kaurismaki.

🏆 Aki KAURISMÄKI, lauréat du Prix du Jury pour KUOLLEET LEHDET (LES FEUILLES MORTES) représenté par Alma Poysti & Jussi Vatanen

—

Aki KAURISMÄKI, award winners of the Jury Prize for FALLEN LEAVES represented by Alma Poysti & Jussi Vatanen#Cannes2023 #Palmares #PrixDuJury pic.twitter.com/yA0aD5ccT6 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

Per il cortometraggio, a vincere è “27” di Flora Anna Buda. Menzione speciale a “Fàr”, di Gunnur Martinsdottir Schluter.

🏆 Gunnur MARTINSDÓTTIR SCHLÜTER, award winner of the Special Mention for the Shorts Films with FÁR & Flóra Anna BUDA, winner of the Short Film Palme d'or for 27.#Cannes2023 #SpecialMention #ShortFilm #Palmares #Awards pic.twitter.com/cuqBO3Z1ve — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 27, 2023

La delusione degli italiani

Nessun premio è stato assegnato per le opere italiane in concorso. In gara c’erano Nanni Moretti, Marco Bellocchio e Alice Rohrwacher. La 76esima edizione del Festival di Cannes è stata però condotta da Chiara Mastroianni.