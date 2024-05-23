Apple Music ha finalmente svelato le prime 10 posizioni della classifica de “I 100 migliori album”. A trionfare a sorpresa è “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hil” che batte Thriller di Michael Jackson.

Apple Music ha rivelato la top 10 dei 100 migliori album

Lauryn Hill con “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hil” ha vinto la speciale classifica dei 100 miglio album di Apple Music. La piattaforma dii video e musicale sviluppata da Apple Inc ha stilato una speciale classifica dedicata ai più grandi dischi mai realizzati nel XXI secolo stilata dal team di esperti di Apple Music insieme a un gruppo selezionato di artisti, cantautori, produttori e professionisti del settore. Una lunga classifica che non ha tenuto conto del numero di streaming su Apple Music, ma è solo una dichiarazione d’amore ai dischi che hanno plasmato il mondo di chi ama la musica.

Per Lauryn Hill è stata una bellissima sorpresa. La cantautrice, rapper e produttrice discografica americana ha commentato così la notizia: «questo è il mio premio, ma è un racconto ricco e profondo, che coinvolge tante persone, tanti sacrifici, tanto tempo e tanto amore collettivo». Si tratta del solo ed unico album realizzato come solista da Lauryn Hill che ha fatto la storia. Al secondo posto c’è un altro album storico, considerato una vera e propria opera d’arte: si tratta di Thriller di Michael Jackson pubblicato nel 1982. Terzo posto per Abbey Road (1969) dei The Beatles, una raccolta di canzoni senza età e senza eguali di una band che ha cambiato il mondo al suo apice creativo.

La classifica completa dei 100 migliori album di Apple Music

Ecco la classifica completa dalla 100esima posizione fino al podio dei 100 dischi migliori scelti da Apple Music, lo servizio di streaming video e musicale sviluppato da Apple.

100: Body Talk – Robyn

99: Hotel California – The Eagles

98: ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott

97: Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine

96: Pure Heroine – Lorde

95: Confessions – USHER

94: Untrue – Burial

93: A Seat at the Table – Solange

92: Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

91: Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 – George Michael

90: Back in Black – AC/DC

89: The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga

88: I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone

87: Blue Lines – Massive Attack

86: My Life – Mary J Blige

85: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

84: Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg

83: Horses – Patti Smith

82: Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent

81: After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

80: The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem

79: Norman F****** Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

78: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

77: Like A Prayer – Madonna

76: Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

75: Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Eliott

74: Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails

73: Aja – Steely Dan

72: SOS – SZA

71: Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk

70: Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A

69: Master of Puppets (Remastered) – Metallica

68: Is this It – The Strokes

67: Dummy – Portishead

66: The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths

65: 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul

64: Baduizm – Erykah Badu

63: Are You Experienced? – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62: All Eyez on Me – 2Pac

61: Love Deluxe – Sade

60: The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) – Velvet Underground & Nico

59: AM – Arctic Monkeys

58: (What’s The Story) Morning Glory – Oasis

57: Voodoo – D’Angelo

56: Disintegration (Remastered) – The Cure

55: ANTI – Rihanna

54: A Love Supreme – John Coltrane

53: Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster) – Rolling Stones

52: Appetite for Destruction – Guns ‘N Roses

51: Sign O’The Times – Prince

50. Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster) – Kate Bush

49. The Joshua Tree – U2

48. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys

47. Take Care (Deluxe Version) – Drake

46. Exodus ((2013 Remaster) – Bob Marley & The Wailers

45. Homogenic – Björk

44. Innervisions – Stevie Wonder

43. Remain in Light – Talking Heads

42. Control – Janet Jackson

41. Aquemini – Outkast

40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin

39. Illmatic – Nas

38. Tapestry – Carole King

37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) [Expanded Edition] – Wu-Tang Clan

36. BEYONCÉ – Beyoncé

35. London Calling – The Clash

34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy

33. Kid A – Radiohead

32. Ready to Die (The Remaster) – Notorious B.I.G.

31. Jagged Little Pill (Remastered) – Alanis Morissette

30. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

29. The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest

28. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

27. Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin

26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West

25. Kind of Blue – Miles Davis

24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster) – David Bowie

23. Discovery – Daft Punk

22. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

21. Revolver – The Beatles

20: Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys

19: The Chronic – Dr. Dre

18: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

17: What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

16: Blue – Joni Mitchell

15: 21 – Adele

14: Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan

13: The Blueprint – JAY-Z

12: OK Computer – Radiohead

11: Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

10. Lemonade – Beyoncé

9. Nevermind – Nirvana

8. Back to Black, Amy Winehouse

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde, Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain, Prince & The Revolution

3. Abbey Road , The Beatles

2. Thriller, Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill