Apple Music ha finalmente svelato le prime 10 posizioni della classifica de “I 100 migliori album”. A trionfare a sorpresa è “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hil” che batte Thriller di Michael Jackson.
Lauryn Hill con “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hil” ha vinto la speciale classifica dei 100 miglio album di Apple Music. La piattaforma dii video e musicale sviluppata da Apple Inc ha stilato una speciale classifica dedicata ai più grandi dischi mai realizzati nel XXI secolo stilata dal team di esperti di Apple Music insieme a un gruppo selezionato di artisti, cantautori, produttori e professionisti del settore. Una lunga classifica che non ha tenuto conto del numero di streaming su Apple Music, ma è solo una dichiarazione d’amore ai dischi che hanno plasmato il mondo di chi ama la musica.
Per Lauryn Hill è stata una bellissima sorpresa. La cantautrice, rapper e produttrice discografica americana ha commentato così la notizia: «questo è il mio premio, ma è un racconto ricco e profondo, che coinvolge tante persone, tanti sacrifici, tanto tempo e tanto amore collettivo». Si tratta del solo ed unico album realizzato come solista da Lauryn Hill che ha fatto la storia. Al secondo posto c’è un altro album storico, considerato una vera e propria opera d’arte: si tratta di Thriller di Michael Jackson pubblicato nel 1982. Terzo posto per Abbey Road (1969) dei The Beatles, una raccolta di canzoni senza età e senza eguali di una band che ha cambiato il mondo al suo apice creativo.
La classifica completa dei 100 migliori album di Apple Music
Ecco la classifica completa dalla 100esima posizione fino al podio dei 100 dischi migliori scelti da Apple Music, lo servizio di streaming video e musicale sviluppato da Apple.
100: Body Talk – Robyn
99: Hotel California – The Eagles
98: ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott
97: Rage Against The Machine – Rage Against The Machine
96: Pure Heroine – Lorde
95: Confessions – USHER
94: Untrue – Burial
93: A Seat at the Table – Solange
92: Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator
91: Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 – George Michael
90: Back in Black – AC/DC
89: The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga
88: I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone
87: Blue Lines – Massive Attack
86: My Life – Mary J Blige
85: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
84: Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg
83: Horses – Patti Smith
82: Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent
81: After the Gold Rush – Neil Young
80: The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem
79: Norman F****** Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
78: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John
77: Like A Prayer – Madonna
76: Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
75: Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Eliott
74: Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails
73: Aja – Steely Dan
72: SOS – SZA
71: Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk
70: Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A
69: Master of Puppets (Remastered) – Metallica
68: Is this It – The Strokes
67: Dummy – Portishead
66: The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths
65: 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul
64: Baduizm – Erykah Badu
63: Are You Experienced? – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
62: All Eyez on Me – 2Pac
61: Love Deluxe – Sade
60: The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition) – Velvet Underground & Nico
59: AM – Arctic Monkeys
58: (What’s The Story) Morning Glory – Oasis
57: Voodoo – D’Angelo
56: Disintegration (Remastered) – The Cure
55: ANTI – Rihanna
54: A Love Supreme – John Coltrane
53: Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster) – Rolling Stones
52: Appetite for Destruction – Guns ‘N Roses
51: Sign O’The Times – Prince
50. Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster) – Kate Bush
49. The Joshua Tree – U2
48. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys
47. Take Care (Deluxe Version) – Drake
46. Exodus ((2013 Remaster) – Bob Marley & The Wailers
45. Homogenic – Björk
44. Innervisions – Stevie Wonder
43. Remain in Light – Talking Heads
42. Control – Janet Jackson
41. Aquemini – Outkast
40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin
39. Illmatic – Nas
38. Tapestry – Carole King
37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) [Expanded Edition] – Wu-Tang Clan
36. BEYONCÉ – Beyoncé
35. London Calling – The Clash
34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy
33. Kid A – Radiohead
32. Ready to Die (The Remaster) – Notorious B.I.G.
31. Jagged Little Pill (Remastered) – Alanis Morissette
30. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
29. The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest
28. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
27. Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin
26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West
25. Kind of Blue – Miles Davis
24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster) – David Bowie
23. Discovery – Daft Punk
22. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
21. Revolver – The Beatles
20: Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys
19: The Chronic – Dr. Dre
18: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
17: What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
16: Blue – Joni Mitchell
15: 21 – Adele
14: Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan
13: The Blueprint – JAY-Z
12: OK Computer – Radiohead
11: Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
10. Lemonade – Beyoncé
9. Nevermind – Nirvana
8. Back to Black, Amy Winehouse
7. good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar
6. Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder
5. Blonde, Frank Ocean
4. Purple Rain, Prince & The Revolution
3. Abbey Road , The Beatles
2. Thriller, Michael Jackson
1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill
