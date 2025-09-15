Trionfo assoluto per The Studio (Apple TV+) e Adolescence (Netflix) durante la 77ª edizione degli Emmy Awards 2025. Scopriamo tutti i vincitori e premiati suddivisi per categoria del più importante premio televisivo negli Stati Uniti d’America.
Emmy Awards 2025, premi e vincitori
La 77ª edizione degli Emmy Awards 2025 ha segnato il trionfo assoluto di The Studio, la serie di Apple TV+ che ha portato a casa ben 13 premi. Durante la cerimonia, presentata dal comico Nate Bargatze dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, sono stati consegnati i premi televisivi più importanti degli Stati Uniti d’America dedicati a vari settori dell’industria televisiva tra cui l’intrattenimento, l’informazione e la programmazione documentaristica e sportiva. Tra i vincitori assoluti la serie “The Studio” che ha registrato un vero e proprio record diventando la serie comedy più premiata di sempre con 13 statuette. The Studio è diventata così la serie comedy più premiata di sempre in un anno agli Emmy. Molto bene anche la serie Netflix “Adolescence” che ha vinto 8 premi tra cui quello per la miglior miniserie tv, miglior scrittura e miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie. Tra i vincitori anche la serie “The Pitt” di HBO Max che ha trionfato nella categoria miglior serie drammatica. Un trionfo anche per Noah Wyle vincitore come miglior attore protagonista, mentre per Katherine LaNasa, vincitrice come miglior attrice non protagonista.
Emmy Awards 2025, tutti i vincitori suddivisi per categoria
A seguire tutti i premiati e vincitori degli Emmy 2025, il più importante premio televisivo negli Stati Uniti d’America.
Miglior serie drammatica
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Miglior serie comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior miniserie o antologia
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Owen Cooper from "Adolescence" wins best supporting actor in a limited series at the #Emmys https://t.co/MswroJYEMq pic.twitter.com/EGTuHt4RJ6
— Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2025
Miglior attore protagonista in una comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o antologia
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Miglior attrice protagonista in una comedy
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o antologia
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (Vincitore)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o antologia
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o antologia
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Miglior reality competition program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Miglior varietà sceneggiato
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- Miglior talk show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Vincitore)
Miglior varietà speciale (live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyoncé Bowl
- The Oscars
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special
- SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Miglior regia per una serie drammatica
- Andor — Janus Metz
- The Pitt — Amanda Marsalis
- The Pitt — John Wells
- Severance — Jessica Lee Gagné
- Severance — Ben Stiller
- Slow Horses — Adam Randall
- The White Lotus — Mike White
Miglior regia per una comedy
- The Bear — Ayo Edebiri
- Hacks — Lucia Aniello
- Mid-Century Modern — James Burrows
- The Rehearsal — Nathan Fielder
- The Studio — Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg
Miglior regia per una miniserie o film
- Adolescence — Philip Barantini
- Dying for Sex — Shannon Murphy
- The Penguin — Helen Shaver
- The Penguin — Jennifer Getzinger
- Sirens — Nicole Kassell
- Zero Day — Lesli Linka Glatter
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o antologia
- Adolescence — Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham
- Black Mirror — Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali
- Dying for Sex — Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether
- The Penguin — Lauren LeFranc
- Say Nothing — Joshua Zetumer
Miglior sceneggiatura per una comedy
- Abbott Elementary — Quinta Brunson
- Hacks — Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
- The Rehearsal — Nathan Fielder e altri
- Somebody Somewhere — Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett
- The Studio — Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez
- What We Do in the Shadows — Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica
- Andor — Dan Gilroy
- The Pitt — Joe Sachs
- The Pitt — R. Scott Gemmill
- Severance — Dan Erickson
- Slow Horses — Will Smith
- The White Lotus — Mike White
Miglior sceneggiatura per un varietà
- The Daily Show — team autori
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — team autori
- Saturday Night Live — team autori