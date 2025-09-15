Trionfo assoluto per The Studio (Apple TV+) e Adolescence (Netflix) durante la 77ª edizione degli Emmy Awards 2025. Scopriamo tutti i vincitori e premiati suddivisi per categoria del più importante premio televisivo negli Stati Uniti d’America.

Emmy Awards 2025, premi e vincitori

La 77ª edizione degli Emmy Awards 2025 ha segnato il trionfo assoluto di The Studio, la serie di Apple TV+ che ha portato a casa ben 13 premi. Durante la cerimonia, presentata dal comico Nate Bargatze dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, sono stati consegnati i premi televisivi più importanti degli Stati Uniti d’America dedicati a vari settori dell’industria televisiva tra cui l’intrattenimento, l’informazione e la programmazione documentaristica e sportiva. Tra i vincitori assoluti la serie “The Studio” che ha registrato un vero e proprio record diventando la serie comedy più premiata di sempre con 13 statuette. The Studio è diventata così la serie comedy più premiata di sempre in un anno agli Emmy. Molto bene anche la serie Netflix “Adolescence” che ha vinto 8 premi tra cui quello per la miglior miniserie tv, miglior scrittura e miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie. Tra i vincitori anche la serie “The Pitt” di HBO Max che ha trionfato nella categoria miglior serie drammatica. Un trionfo anche per Noah Wyle vincitore come miglior attore protagonista, mentre per Katherine LaNasa, vincitrice come miglior attrice non protagonista.

Emmy Awards 2025, tutti i vincitori suddivisi per categoria

A seguire tutti i premiati e vincitori degli Emmy 2025, il più importante premio televisivo negli Stati Uniti d’America.

Miglior serie drammatica

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Miglior serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior miniserie o antologia

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Owen Cooper from "Adolescence" wins best supporting actor in a limited series at the #Emmys https://t.co/MswroJYEMq pic.twitter.com/EGTuHt4RJ6 — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2025

Miglior attore protagonista in una comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o antologia

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Miglior attrice protagonista in una comedy

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o antologia

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (Vincitore)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o antologia

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o antologia

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Miglior reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Miglior varietà sceneggiato

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Miglior talk show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Vincitore)

Miglior varietà speciale (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

Andor — Janus Metz

The Pitt — Amanda Marsalis

The Pitt — John Wells

Severance — Jessica Lee Gagné

Severance — Ben Stiller

Slow Horses — Adam Randall

The White Lotus — Mike White

Miglior regia per una comedy

The Bear — Ayo Edebiri

Hacks — Lucia Aniello

Mid-Century Modern — James Burrows

The Rehearsal — Nathan Fielder

The Studio — Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Miglior regia per una miniserie o film

Adolescence — Philip Barantini

Dying for Sex — Shannon Murphy

The Penguin — Helen Shaver

The Penguin — Jennifer Getzinger

Sirens — Nicole Kassell

Zero Day — Lesli Linka Glatter

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o antologia

Adolescence — Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham

Black Mirror — Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali

Dying for Sex — Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether

The Penguin — Lauren LeFranc

Say Nothing — Joshua Zetumer

Miglior sceneggiatura per una comedy

Abbott Elementary — Quinta Brunson

Hacks — Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

The Rehearsal — Nathan Fielder e altri

Somebody Somewhere — Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett

The Studio — Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez

What We Do in the Shadows — Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica

Andor — Dan Gilroy

The Pitt — Joe Sachs

The Pitt — R. Scott Gemmill

Severance — Dan Erickson

Slow Horses — Will Smith

The White Lotus — Mike White

Miglior sceneggiatura per un varietà