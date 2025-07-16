Svelate tutte le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2025. La 77esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards premierà il meglio della programmazione televisiva americana in prima serata dal 1° giugno 2024 al 31 maggio 2025, secondo la scelta dell’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Emmy Awards 2025, le date

Cresce l’attesa per la 77esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2025, il prestigioso riconoscimento che ogni anno viene assegnato alla produzione cinematografica americana. In queste ore sono state svelate tutte le nomination di uno degli eventi hollywoodiani più attesi dell’industria televisiva americana. L’appuntamento con gli Emmy Award 2025 è nella notte tra domenica 14 e lunedì 15 settembre con la diretta dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles trasmessa in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now.

Le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2025 hanno già dei vincitori annunciati, visto che alcune serie tv hanno fatto incetta di candidature. Tra queste “Scissione” e “The Studio” per la piattaforma di Apple TV, ma anche anche “The last of Us”, “The Penguin” e “The White Lotus” per Sky.

Emmy Awards 2025, tutte le nomination

A seguire tutte le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2025 suddivise per categorie:

Categorie Drama

Miglior Serie Drammatica

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica

Jane Alexander, “Severance”

Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”

Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”

Merrit Wever, “Severance”

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”

Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”

Forest Whitaker, “Andor”

Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”

Categorie Comedy

Miglior Serie Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una Serie Comedy

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Cynthia Erivo, “Poker Face”

Robby Hoffman, “Hacks”

Zoe Kravitz, “The Studio”

Julianne Nicholson, “Hacks”

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una Serie Comedy

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Bryan Cranston, “The Studio”

Dave Franco, “The Studio”

Ron Howard, “The Studio”

Anthony Mackie, “The Studio”

Martin Scorsese, “The Studio”

Categorie Reality-TV

Miglior Programma Reality di Competizione

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Miglior Programma Reality Non Strutturato

“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” (Netflix)

“Love on the Spectrum” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (Paramount+)

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” (Hulu)

“Welcome to Wrexham” (FX)

Miglior Programma Reality Strutturato

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Miglior Conduttore per un Programma Reality/di Competizione

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond

John & Daniel Lubetzky, “Shark Tank”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

Miglior Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Jeopardy!” (syndicated)

“The Price Is Right” (CBS)

“Wheel of Fortune” (syndicated)

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (ABC)

Miglior Conduttore di Game Show

Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck”

Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud”

Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”

Colin Jost, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”

Categorie Miniserie + Film TV

Miglior Miniserie o Serie Antologica

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Dying for Sex” (Hulu)

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

“The Penguin” (HBO)

Miglior Film Televisivo

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

“The Gorge” (Apple TV+)

“Mountainhead” (HBO)

“Nonnas” (Netflix)

“Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

Migliore Attrice Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica, o Film

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica, o Film

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica, o Film

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloe Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Serie Antologica, o Film

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Categorie Serie Varietà e Altro

Miglior Serie di Varietà con Sceneggiatura

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Miglior Speciale di Varietà (Live)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar” (Fox)

“Beyoncé Bowl” (Netflix)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” (NBC)

“SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” (Peacock)

Miglior Speciale di Varietà (Pre-registrato)

“Adam Sandler: Love You” (Netflix)

“Ali Wong: Single Lady” (Netflix)

“Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years” (Hulu)

“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor” (Netflix)

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem” (Netflix)

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” (Netflix)

Miglior Talk Show

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Miglior Programma Animato